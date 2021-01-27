HUNTINGTON — On Wednesday, Marshall football coach Charles Huff found out exactly who his team would be facing when he takes the field for his first season as the Thundering Herd’s leader in 2021.
It was another point of excitement in a two-week span full of it for Huff, whose tenure with the Herd is slated to start in his home state of Maryland as Marshall travels to Annapolis to take on Navy on Sept. 4.
Huff said that scenario just shows how special his journey to becoming the leader of the Herd is.
“If you don’t believe there’s a God who has ordained steps, just look at my story,” Huff said. “Not who I am, but just look at my story — from humble beginnings to where I am now to where this program is going. You have to believe. To go back where it all started for me is truly a blessing.”
Huff’s opener as the new Herd coach is one of many highly anticipated contests in the 2021 season. Huff’s home debut comes on Sept. 11 against North Carolina Central.
The highlight of Marshall’s six-game home schedule is a 2020 Conference USA championship game rematch with UAB on Nov. 13 that will commemorate “75” weekend.
Marshall also has a highly anticipated nonconference contest against East Carolina on Sept. 18 in Huntington that brings the two connected programs together again.
The meeting between Marshall and East Carolina falls in the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Young Thundering Herd, which appealed to the NCAA and was approved to play after the 1970 team was lost in the crash of Southern Airways Flight 932 on the way back from a loss at East Carolina on Nov. 14, 1970.
The 2020 matchup between the teams was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
One matchup that came about due to that cancellation was Marshall’s 17-7 win over No. 23 Appalachian State in Huntington. Marshall returns the trip to Boone, North Carolina on Sept. 25, which ends the nonconference portion of the schedule.
Conference USA’s release of the schedules provides a framework for what the season should look like, although — as was learned last season — nothing is set in stone.
The Herd’s Conference USA opener takes place on the road as the Herd travels to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to take on Middle Tennessee on Oct. 2.
Marshall returns to Huntington the following week to take on Old Dominion — which did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns — on Oct. 9.
The following week features Marshall’s first cross-divisional game within league play as Marshall travels to meet North Texas on Oct. 16. It will be the Herd’s second-ever trip to Denton, Texas.
Marshall takes a week off following that Texas trip before preparing for a pair of games against Florida competition.
On Oct. 30, the Herd hosts FIU before traveling to Florida Atlantic on Nov. 6. The latter of those games could feature a pair of former staffers with the Owls returning to take on their old team after joining Huff’s staff this offseason.
After the aforementioned UAB contest on Nov. 13, Marshall finishes with a pair of key East Division battles in league play.
Marshall travels to Charlotte on Nov. 20 before hosting rival Western Kentucky on Nov. 27 to end the regular season.
Dates and times for games are all tentative and are subject to change with television considerations, which will likely not be announced until late spring.