HUNTINGTON — While Marshall hasn't guaranteed its bowl eligibility as a team just yet, one player has.
Thundering Herd defensive back Steven Gilmore has accepted an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
It's the third consecutive season in which a Marshall player has been invited to participate in the game, following linebacker Tavante Beckett in 2020 and offensive lineman Alex Mollette in 2021.
The Hula Bowl is one of college football's premier All-Star games where some of the top players from across the country and world compete against one another in front of professional scouts from the National Football League, XFL, Canadian Football League and the United States Football League.
“Really excited for Steven and proud of the work he has put in for this team," Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. "To see him get an opportunity to compete in the Hula Bowl is a testament to the value he created for himself, by buying into everything we’ve asked him to do for Marshall.”
The Hula Bowl invites 100 football players each year. In 2022, 33 of those players were selected in the NFL Draft or were signed to an NFL practice squad.
Gilmore, a senior from Rock Hill, South Carolina has been a staple in the Herd secondary since his freshman year (2018) when he appeared in 12 games and made his first start in the Gasparilla Bowl against South Florida. Since then, he hasn't missed a game.
This season, Gilmore has 29 tackles, six pass break-ups, a quarterback hurry and three interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, helping seal the win over the Irish.
In his career, Gilmore is 15th on Marshall's all-time list for career interceptions (nine), has three forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks and 183 tackles. He was a preseason second-team All-Sun Belt selection.
A Hula Bowl representative attended Marshall's game at James Madison on Oct. 23 but had eyes on more than just the Herd defensive back. Dukes running back Percy Agyei-Obese also received and accepted an invitation to the All-Star game.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.