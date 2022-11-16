Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20221113 mu football 32.jpg
Marshall's Steven Gilmore (3) breaks up a pass to Appalachian State's Ahmani Marshall (5) Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — While Marshall hasn't guaranteed its bowl eligibility as a team just yet, one player has.

Thundering Herd defensive back Steven Gilmore has accepted an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.