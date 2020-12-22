HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s postseason honors continued on Tuesday as the Herd racked up some of Conference USA’s superlative awards, which were announced by the league in the afternoon.
n Marshall head coach Doc Holliday won the league’s Coach of the Year award after guiding the Thundering Herd to the league title game.
n Quarterback Grant Wells was the league’s Freshman of the Year.
n And linebacker Tavante Beckett was honored as C-USA’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Holliday, a Hurricane native, is also a finalist for AFCA National Coach of the Year after winning the FBS Region 4 Coach of the Year honors last week. That covers all of Conference USA and the Big 12 Conference.
Under Holliday’s watch, the Herd started the season 7-0 and ranked as high as 15th in both the Associated Press and Amway Coaches Polls while also being ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings when they were initially released.
Marshall’s defense has been one of the best nationally with the scoring defense ranking No. 1 at 12.6 points allowed per game and the rushing defense ranking No. 2 at 88.9 yards allowed per game.
Holliday has an 85-53 record with the Herd, which includes a 6-1 record in bowl games.
He will lead Marshall into its eighth bowl appearance in his 11 seasons on Friday when the Herd meets Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl at 2:30 p.m. in Montgomery, Alabama. The game will be aired on ESPN.
Holliday has always said that football is a personnel-driven game and a major part of the team’s success this season came on the defensive side of the football, where Beckett led the Herd.
Beckett finished the season with 90 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Beckett led the nation with four fumble recoveries, including three in the win against Western Kentucky. He also forced a pair of fumbles.
Beckett will not be with the Herd when it takes on Buffalo Friday. The senior from Virginia announced he was opting out of the bowl game to focus on preparation for the NFL draft.
On the offensive side of the ball, Wells took the league by surprise after taking over the starting job following the departure of Isaiah Green from the program.
Wells made an immediate impact with the Herd, leading the team to wins in its first seven games en route to being named an All-Conference USA first-team selection — the lone freshman to be a first-team player.
The Charleston native and George Washington High School alumnus won the Manning Award National QB of the Week honors after throwing for 363 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Middle Tennessee on Nov. 14, the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash.
For the season, Wells completed 61 percent of his passes and led Conference USA in passing yards (1,877) and passing touchdowns (18).
His 18 touchdowns rank third among all FBS freshman quarterbacks, behind Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall.