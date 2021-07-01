HUNTINGTON — Last week, things finally felt normal to Marshall football coach Charles Huff.
Huff, the Thundering Herd’s first-year head coach, wore a straw hat with a Marshall sash on it to the One-Day camp on Sunday to protect himself from the heat, smiling all the while as he interacted with over 300 kids in the final session of June.
Prior to Sunday’s camp, Huff’s week revolved around working in the office with his staff and hosting potential student-athletes on official recruiting visits in Huntington.
It was as close to normal as Huff had felt since March 2020, and he couldn’t have been happier.
The schedule was a little more condensed due to the NCAA packing everything into one month with summer camps and time for recruiting visits, but the Herd’s head coach couldn’t complain about getting back to what in loves in the fashion he’s used to.
“It’s been good,” Huff said. “We kind of got back to normal. This is what we’re used to doing. It was just a little bit more tempo because of the volume of kids that were coming in, but honestly, it was good to get back.”
Prior to June, Huff had been consumed in virtual everything — virtual recruiting, virtual meetings with staff and breaking down recruits on a computer.
While those are methods that are available, the alternative certainly doesn’t replace the original method — getting face to face with players and coaches — in Huff’s mind.
“I told the guys, ‘I’m Zoomed out. I am Microsoft Teams’d out. I’ve seen as many people through Facetime and Zoom, computer screens as — I’ve had enough,’” Huff joked. “It’s good for us to get back in our element. We’re the best when we’re in our element.
“We’re not the best at evaluating film behind a computer screen. We’re the best getting out on the grass, developing relationships, and that’s what this has allowed us to do.”
Huff made the most of his time in-person, having workouts and hosting many prospects on official visits, several of whom committed to the program.
Last week alone, nine different players committed to the Herd while the team added another on Monday in 2022 offensive lineman Matthew Yuschak, a 6-foot-7, 275-pound lineman from Woodstock, Georgia.
Huff said such a recruiting boom would have been difficult with everything still virtual. He feels that Marshall and Huntington are places where recruits have to feel the energy around the team and around the town about the Herd.
Given last week’s success, though, Huff feels his first year as head coach of the Herd is moving in the right direction, even before the team takes the field for fall practice in August.
“We wanted to do a very good job of getting the message out that Marshall is a great university,” Huff said. “I think by the commitment that we’ve had and the momentum that we’ve had this summer, it’s going to roll into the season. We’re off to a good start.”
Huff now has 16 solidified commitments for the Class of 2022 and is expected to add more in the coming weeks prior to the start of preseason camp on Aug. 5.