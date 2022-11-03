Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221002_hds_marshalltailgate
Buy Now

Marshall coach Charles Huff leads the Thundering Herd toward Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the Thunder Walk before a game this season.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall head coach Charles Huff credits a lot of his coaching skill and tendencies to time spent with longtime friend Ricky Rahne, the football head coach at Old Dominion.

The path for each in the coaching ranks collided first at Penn State, where they were assistants together under James Franklin, who still coaches the Nittany Lions. However, their competitive nature now extends far past their days at State College.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags