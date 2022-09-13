HUNTINGTON — Nearly an hour after the final whistle, Khalan Laborn could be found mingling with family, friends and other Thundering Herd fans in the concourse of Notre Dame Stadium.
It wasn’t hard to spot him, either, as he was still dressed in his full uniform following a 26-21 win over the Fighting Irish on Saturday.
Leading up to the game, the Marshall players and coaching staff wouldn’t let on how much a win in South Bend would mean for the program, but the emotions spoke for themselves afterward.
It was special performances like that of Laborn and defensive players like Steven Gilmore that made the Herd’s expectation of victory a reality. Each scored a touchdown on that Saturday afternoon, garnering attention on a national scale.
Laborn was named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week after carrying the ball 31 times for 163 yards and a score in the win, serving as the workhorse for the Marshall offense and showing off his ability to make defenders miss in space, in particular on a 42-yard run that set up the game-winning touchdown.
It was the second consecutive week in which Laborn eclipsed 100 yards rushing after collecting 102 yards in the season opener against Norfolk State.
“It’s a combination of trusting your position coaches and what they are telling you and trusting your own abilities,” Laborn said. “It all clicked.”
Just a few minutes after that run set up the go-ahead score, Gilmore intercepted Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown, extending the lead to double digits with less than five minutes remaining in the contest.
The senior defensive back, in his final season with the Herd, came up big in one of the biggest games of his career and for his effort was named the Pro Football Focus Defensive Player of the Week.
The interception was the seventh of his Thundering Herd career and the first one that was returned for a touchdown by Marshall since the Gasparilla Bowl in 2019.
Gilmore was targeted just four times in the game and allowed one catch for 6 yards. On the second drive of the game for the Irish, Gilmore’s coverage against Braden Lenzy forced the wide receiver out of bounds which led to a turnover on downs in the first quarter and gave the Herd possession near midfield.
