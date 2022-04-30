Marshall football: Herd's Nazeeh Johnson picked by Chiefs in 7th round By Grant Traylor gtraylor@hdmediallc.com Grant Traylor Apr 30, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTINGTON — Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson waited for nearly the entire 2022 NFL Draft to hear his name called.And just when it appeared the time had passed, his name rang out among those selected.On Saturday, Johnson was drafted in the seventh round (No. 259 overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs, cementing his dreams of being an NFL player.Johnson created value for himself at Marshall’s Pro Day, putting up some eye-popping numbers that included a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and a 42-inch vertical leap.Those traits showed he can be versatile at the next level, possessing the top-end speed to run with wide receivers, which could precipitate a move from safety to nickelback or cornerback.In his only season playing for Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, Johnson finished with 67 tackles with two interceptions and five pass breakups.During his Marshall career, Johnson played in 56 games for the Herd, registering 302 career tackles with seven interceptions and 19 pass breakups.Johnson was named a Conference USA second-team selection in 2020 and earned honorable mention in 2021 and 2019. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nazeeh Johnson Kansas City Chiefs American Football Sport Interception Marshall Tackle Pass Breakup Grant Traylor Follow Grant Traylor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Articles ArticlesPrep track: Ripley's Chase Pepper makes inspirational comeback from medical issuesChuck Landon: 'Air Raid' great move for WVUUnited Bankshares' new CEO looks to carry on family traditionResearchers, industry experts say numbers don't add up for Appalachia's largest gas and oil well owner or WV's well inspectors9 running for Kanawha school board in May 10 electionOpioid trial continues with testimony from pain management specialistAdvocacy group leader runs ad agency paid $31K by GOPWVU basketball: Matthews hints at return to Mountaineers"It's a tragedy": Head of state ODCP explains lasting effects, origins of drug epidemic during opioid trialKanawha commission changes family leave policy