HUNTINGTON — Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson waited for nearly the entire 2022 NFL Draft to hear his name called.

And just when it appeared the time had passed, his name rang out among those selected.

On Saturday, Johnson was drafted in the seventh round (No. 259 overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs, cementing his dreams of being an NFL player.

Johnson created value for himself at Marshall’s Pro Day, putting up some eye-popping numbers that included a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and a 42-inch vertical leap.

Those traits showed he can be versatile at the next level, possessing the top-end speed to run with wide receivers, which could precipitate a move from safety to nickelback or cornerback.

In his only season playing for Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, Johnson finished with 67 tackles with two interceptions and five pass breakups.

During his Marshall career, Johnson played in 56 games for the Herd, registering 302 career tackles with seven interceptions and 19 pass breakups.

Johnson was named a Conference USA second-team selection in 2020 and earned honorable mention in 2021 and 2019.

