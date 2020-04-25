HUNTINGTON — Four years ago, Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser took a chance on the advice of his kicking coach — information he will never forget.
Rohrwasser left a starting position at FCS Rhode Island to pursue Division I opportunities — a decision that landed Rohrwasser at Marshall.
That risky decision produced its reward Saturday as the New England Patriots selected Rohrwasser in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft.
It is a journey to professional football fueled by Rohrwasser believing in his own abilities.
“I had a conversation with my kicking coach one day and he said, ‘You’re good enough to make the jump to FBS football,’ ” Rohrwasser said. “He left me with one thing — ‘bet on yourself.’ ”
Rohrwasser left Rhode Island with FBS and NFL dreams, training in Buffalo for a year while also going through the recruiting process for the second time.
It was then that Marshall called with the opportunity he had waited for.
“It was an instant lock,” Rohrwasser said. “It was the perfect place for me to go — perfect coaching staff, great talent, great fan base. I had a great time in Huntington and wouldn’t trade it for the world. I’m so happy I made that decision.”
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound native of Clifton Park, New York, earned the distinction of being the first specialist taken in the 2020 draft.
The kicker spot was a position of emphasis for the Patriots in this year’s draft after the team released veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski after 14 seasons in New England.
Rohrwasser emerged on the Patriots’ radar following a 2019 season in which he finished 18 of 21 on field goal attempts with a long of 53 yards, which led him to earning the 2019 Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year award.
While the regular season — namely, a 4-for-4 performance against Western Kentucky in which he hit a 53-yard game-winner after being iced twice — was enough to get him on the radar, it was Rohrwasser’s offseason performance that led to his selection. Rohrwasser’s ability to perform under pressure continued in front of scouts as he won the field goal kicking competition at the Zauner Combine — a prestigious specialists combine for college seniors — in February.
That momentum continued three weeks later when Rohrwasser again performed well in front of scouts during Marshall’s Pro Day on March 11.
On that day, Rohrwasser went 12 for 13 and hit all 12 of his field goal attempts up to 58 yards. His lone miss came from 66 yards, where he had the distance but pushed it just inches right.
“I went perfect from 33 back to 58,” Rohrwasser said. “My only miss was from 66 and it had an extra 4 or 5 yards. I missed by a couple inches outside the right post. I wish I could have that one back, but other than that, I was really happy with how it went and it showed how much I had been training day in and day out.”
Following Pro Day, Rohrwasser returned to Buffalo, New York, where he continued training despite complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Herd’s Jackson to Titans in 7th round
Marshall defensive back Chris Jackson was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round (243rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Jackson was named as a first-team selection in Conference USA during the 2019-20 season, a year in which he finished with 25 tackles, 11 pass breakups and one interception.
In his career, Jackson finished with 45 pass breakups — the most of any player in Marshall history.
Jackson had double-digit passes defended during each season with the Herd, and had all-league accolades in each year as well.
One area that Jackson improved on during his time with the Herd was his ability to come up in run support from his corner spot, which he excelled at as a junior and senior.
Jackson’s selection by the Titans marked the first time the franchise had ever taken a player for Marshall. According to Marshall’s sports information office, that statistic includes the organization’s previous home as the Houston Oilers.
Jackson joins a Tennessee team that is coming off a berth in the AFC championship game where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
In Tennessee, Jackson joins another talented former Conference USA player in safety Kevin Byard, who played collegiately at Middle Tennessee.
Jackson served as a Marshall team captain this season and is one of few players on the Herd roster that played all four years, joining center Levi Brown in that distinction.
For his Marshall career, Jackson finished with 189 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 52 pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.