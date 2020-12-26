HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s 2020 football season ended on Friday in a way that typified the final weeks of a year that started out weird and ended in the same fashion.
The Thundering Herd got a strong defensive effort despite being without several starters, but the offense was not able to find its way in a 17-10 loss to Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
It brought the season to a close at 7-3, marking the Herd’s eighth season under Doc Holliday in winning at least seven games.
That, in itself, is a respectable figure and one that most programs would be happy to see.
However, for Marshall, those seven wins don’t seem nearly as big as the three losses — all of which came in succession in the month of December.
“Obviously, we didn’t play well enough to end the season,” Holliday said.
At Marshall, the mantra is “We Play for Championships,” and Holliday has always embraced that, saying he doesn’t want to coach anywhere that championships aren’t the expectation.
Marshall did, indeed, play for a championship in 2020, winning Conference USA’s East Division and hosting the conference championship game.
However, a 22-13 loss to UAB Dec. 18 in Huntington left the Herd short of its championship expectations once again.
That loss came after a 20-0 loss to Rice at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Marshall’s first shutout loss at home in the history of the stadium, which derailed what had been a promising season.
The 7-3 mark to end the year would not likely have been as disappointing had it not been for how things started for the Herd.
The 2020 season was one in which Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick and Holliday were looking to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash with a special season.
Hamrick built a schedule that had Marshall in the national spotlight, and Holliday had a solid nucleus of returnees to the mix, including 2019 Conference USA Most Valuable Player Brenden Knox.
This 2020 season was supposed to be a banner year for the Herd.
COVID-19 did its best to interrupt that commemoration, forcing a world of changes that reconfigured the landscape of college football.
Undaunted, Marshall players returned to campus on May 20 to begin a 10-day quarantine that preceded voluntary workouts in correlation with a season that they weren’t sure would ever be played.
Then there was the exit of quarterback Isaiah Green from the program that left the Herd without a quarterback who had taken an in-game snap at the position.
That 50th anniversary commemoration took a further hit before play even started when East Carolina — Marshall’s opponent on that fateful 1970 date in which Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed and killed all 75 persons aboard — was forced to back out of its scheduled contest with the Herd due to COVID-19 complications.
Despite all of the challenges, the Herd not only pressed forward amidst the adversity, the team shined.
Marshall started out with a 59-0 win over Eastern Kentucky that signaled the entrance of redshirt freshman Grant Wells as the starting quarterback.
The team then earned a home win over a nationally ranked Appalachian State team that bolstered momentum.
Consecutive road wins against potential Conference USA contenders Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech had the Herd in prime position to seize control of Conference USA’s East Division race, and Marshall cemented itself with a win over Florida Atlantic on Homecoming.
A lopsided win over UMass led into one of the most important dates in Herd history — the Middle Tennessee game, which fell on the 50th anniversary of the plane crash.
For Marshall fans, it seemed like the fitting commemoration with the Herd at 6-0 and nationally ranked — a metaphorical signal of how far the program had come from its darkest day 50 years prior.
Marshall earned a 42-14 win over Middle Tennessee and, in the process, Wells was named National Quarterback of the Week and a mid-season addition to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list.
That victory led Marshall to its highest national ranking of the year at No. 15 in both major polls (Associated Press and Amway) while also placing the Herd at its peak in the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 21.
In terms of where the Herd had been under Holliday, it was at its peak.
It didn’t take long for that all to crumble, however, as the once-confident Marshall team had lost everything it built early in the year.
On the field, the offense, which had performed so well early in the season, went a stretch of seven quarters between points — from the end of the Middle Tennessee win until the third quarter of the Conference USA championship game loss to UAB as Wells struggled to find his mark.
The team, which seemed to have laser focus through the first seven games, could not put a quarter of complete football together in the final three losses.
While the cause of that loss of focus was unknown, there was plenty of speculation, everything ranging from an in-practice fight after the Middle Tennessee game to talk of whether Holliday would return for the 2021 season.
And, of course, there was the continued struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, which left the team with two separate stretches in which they went three weeks without games and had them confined to campus throughout the season — an aspect Holliday feels took its toll.
“If you can imagine being locked up on campus for seven months, that’s what they were, basically,” Holliday said following Friday’s loss.
Now those players are able to go home and see their families, but there is uncertainty as to what the team will look like and who will lead it once they return in January.
Holliday was non-committal on Friday when asked about his pending situation, saying only that he and Hamrick would sit down and discuss it after he had time to see his family.
For now, the only certainty is that Marshall’s 2020 season was memorable in many ways, some good, some bad.
The win over Middle Tennessee on Nov. 14 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the program’s toughest day in history was certainly a highlight for all.
And there were plenty of individual accolades with Marshall leading Conference USA in all-league selections while also having its hand in many league superlatives: Holliday was named Coach of the Year, linebacker Tavante Beckett was named Defensive Player of the Year and Wells was named the Freshman of the Year.
As a whole, however, the Herd had one goal: a Conference USA championship, which was not attained.
If 2020 taught nothing else, it showed that everything can change in just the blink of an eye. Marshall’s football team is proof.
One month ago, Marshall football was at the highest point it had been under Holliday.
Now, the level of uncertainty regarding the program’s future — particularly Holliday’s return — has never been higher, leaving more questions than answers as the offseason starts.