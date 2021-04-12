HUNTINGTON — When Marshall football head coach Charles Huff was asked Monday about quarterback Grant Wells going from a game manager to being called upon to win games, Huff’s reaction was if he’d eaten something he didn’t like.
In fact, hearing the phrase “game manager” was something he didn’t want to chew on at all.
Huff quickly had to get the bad taste of that concept out of his mouth.
“I don’t believe in the verbiage or the title ‘game manager,’” Huff said. “That’s my job. I want [Wells] to go out and win football games. Now, in order to do that, there are times when he’s going to have to take a risk and there are going to be times where he’s going to have to play smart, but game manager? I’ve never understood that.”
Huff then touched on his Alabama coaching experience, which is steeped with strong quarterback play.
“Mac Jones was not a game manager, Tua Tagovailoa was not a game manager,” Huff said. “Those guys were going out to win the game.”
Both Jones and Tagovailoa had exceptional running backs at their disposal — Huff was their position coach — but ultimately the game’s fate was in the quarterback’s hands.
Such will be the case with Wells in 2021, and it’s a concept with which Huff is comfortable as he watches Wells’ growth closely this spring.
Huff said that one of Wells’ biggest areas of growth this spring is in decision making and becoming more “quarterback-friendly.”
“What does that mean?” Huff said. “In the red zone, is he going to throw the ball away or is he going to try to force it? In the two-minute drill, is he going to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep the ball near the sidelines to be able to get the ball out of bounds to stop the clock?
“He’s making more of those decisions on a consistent basis. He has a lot more answers to why he’s doing things. Even if they aren’t exactly what we were asking him to do, it’s ‘Hey, here’s why. Here’s what I was thinking.’ He looks like a more confident quarterback.”
Confidence is the biggest aspect of Wells’ game to watch as the Thundering Herd moves forward in 2021.
When Wells’ confidence was high in 2020, the Herd looked unstoppable. In his first seven starts, the Herd went 7-0 with a win over a nationally ranked Appalachian State team and vaulted into the top 15 in the AP and coaches polls while Wells stepped into the spotlight with Heisman Trophy and All-America talk.
However, in the eighth game of 2020, Wells suffered through a tough performance — a five-interception game in which the Herd was shut out in a 20-0 loss to Rice.
Wells’ first loss as a starter in college appeared to linger as he went the entire first half of his next game — the Conference USA championship loss to UAB — without a completion before settling in better in the second half.
In Marshall’s bowl loss to Buffalo, Wells performed adequately but did not take many chances, finishing an efficient 13 of 22 for 114 yards with no interceptions.
However, the chunk plays weren’t there, which limited the Marshall offense.
Huff said the new scheme is one that quarterbacks dream of, and he feels Wells has embraced it this spring.
“As a quarterback, obviously, the spotlight is on him a lot, but I don’t want him to manage the game,” Huff said. “I want him to go win the football game one play at a time for 60 minutes with an intensity and a focus that the opponent can’t match. That’s what I want Grant to be able to do.”
In Huff’s system, Wells can’t get hung up on mistakes and let them linger — not mistakes from last season, not mistakes from the last drive.
Wells has to consistently move on to the next play because playing passive is simply not an option.
“I want Grant to operate with an ‘attack’ mentality,” Huff said. “We’re trying to score.”
Wells returns as the All-Conference USA first-team selection at quarterback after a 2020 in which he threw for 2,091 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions and a 61% completion rate.
Moving forward, the Charleston native will have the ball — and the game in his hands — much more.
How Wells spins that opportunity will determine the Herd’s success or failure in 2021.