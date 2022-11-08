Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Marshall football team will wear black helmets for the third time this season against Appalachian State Saturday, but will sport the Young Thundering Herd logo on them for the annual "75" game. 

 Luke Creasy | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Just inside the entrance of the Fred and Christine Shewey Athletics Building sits a black Marshall football helmet. 

On the stripe of the helmet are the names of 75 individuals who lost their lives in 1970 when Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed into a hillside, killing all aboard. On the back bumper is "Young Thundering Herd" written in script with the throwback logo on each side.

