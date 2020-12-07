HUNTINGTON — Marshall freshman quarterback Grant Wells certainly had a rough day on Saturday with five interceptions in the Thundering Herd’s 20-0 loss to Rice.
As Wells moves forward from his first collegiate loss, Marshall coach Doc Holliday wants Wells to remember that the good thing about bad days is that they only last 24 hours.
That’s why Holliday referenced the most visible quarterback in Marshall history to make an important point to his freshman leader following the loss.
“I talked to Grant the other day,” Holliday said. “You’ve got a quarterback named Chad Pennington around here a few years back that was a pretty good quarterback and threw six interceptions [in a game] his freshman year. He turned out to be great, one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play here.
“Grant Wells is going to be fine. He’s a great quarterback that’s played — we wouldn’t be where we are without him those first seven games. We wouldn’t be at 7-0. He’ll bounce back this week, there’s no doubt in my mind about that.”
For Wells, that bounce-back is important as Marshall (7-1, 4-1 Conference USA) faces Charlotte (2-4, 2-2) at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the C-USA East Division title within the Herd’s grasp.
Charlotte (2-4, 2-2 C-USA) eliminated itself from the East Division race and bowl contention with a 37-19 home loss to Western Kentucky on Sunday.
That means Charlotte head coach Will Healy will have the 49ers playing like there’s nothing to lose Friday night in Huntington.
All the pressure is on the Herd to perform. At the forefront of that will be the execution of Wells and the Marshall offense, which struggled as a whole — not just in the passing game — against Rice.
“Offensively, we’ve got to get back to doing what we did the previous seven games,” Holliday said. “That’s taking care of the football and executing the way we know we can execute.”
As Holliday also pointed out, the loss was not just on Wells’ performance. There were several situations in which the team did not perform up to standards and Rice left with a win because of it.
Holliday said the entire team felt as if it could’ve done more, and the short week against Charlotte isn’t necessarily a bad thing because it gets them back on the field quicker to erase last week’s nightmarish performance.
“Our kids are looking forward to playing this game because they’re not real happy with the way that last one ended up,” Holliday said. “That’s a good thing.”
What Marshall has seen in its last two games, however, is that teams are loading the box to take away the Herd rushing attack offensively, which forces Wells to make plays with his arm.
Such will again be the case this week with Charlotte looking to neutralize Marshall’s rushing attack while trying to match up on the outside.
Last season, that defensive scheme led Charlotte to a 24-13 win over Marshall that ended any hopes of an East Division title for the Herd.
If Marshall doesn’t want to face a similar fate again in 2020, it will have to perform at a high level with Wells bouncing back to lead that charge.
“Grant Wells does not concern me in any way, shape or form,” Holliday said. “That kid played as well as any freshman I’ve ever been around for seven straight games. He’s a tremendous kid, a tremendous player the way he prepares for games and goes about his business.
“He’ll be great the next game he plays. There’s no doubt in my mind about that.”