HUNTINGTON — The accolades keep rolling in for Marshall’s football team.
This time it’s head coach Doc Holliday adding a new honor to his résumé.
On Tuesday, Holliday was named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list, presented by the American Heart Association.
Holliday, a Hurricane native, is one of 24 coaches on the list.
“It’s a tremendous recognition for the outstanding job that not only he’s done, but our entire coaching staff,” said Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick. “In a very difficult time they have put an outstanding team on the football field.”
Marshall is 7-0 on the season and ranked No. 15 in both the Associated Press Poll and Amway Coaches Poll. The Herd has its highest national ranking since 2002.
Hamrick said one of the most impressive things about the season is that it’s come in a year where uncertainty and distractions have been all around college football.
Each week, the Herd has been ready to play when scheduled to do so.
Marshall boasts of one of the nation’s top defenses and has an average margin of victory of 22 points per game.
“That just shows that he has control of the program and the players respect him and listen to what he has to say,” Hamrick said.
Three of the coaches on the Bryant Award watch list were born in West Virginia. The others are Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher (Clarksburg) and Alabama coach Nick Saban (Fairmont).
Holliday is one of four coaches from Group of Five programs to make the list. Others fitting that criteria include Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Nevada’s Jay Norvell.
According to the release, each year the award honors Bryant’s legacy by recognizing coaching excellence while also raising critical funds for research to eradicate cardiovascular disease.
The Coach of the Year award is the only college coaching honor selected after all postseason bowl games and the national championship game.
The winner will be announced live on Jan. 13 during a virtual ceremony benefiting the American Heart Association.