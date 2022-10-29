Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — A fast start was all Coastal Carolina needed, jumping to a 21-point lead over Marshall in the opening quarter on its way to a 24-13 Sun Belt Conference win Saturday night at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, spoiling the Thundering Herd's homecoming.

Each of the Chanticleers' first three drives ended in touchdowns, one rushing each from quarterback Grayson McCall and backup signal-caller Bryce Carpenter, opening up a 14-0 lead 10 minutes into the game.

Luke Creasy is a reporter HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

