HUNTINGTON — A fast start was all Coastal Carolina needed, jumping to a 21-point lead over Marshall in the opening quarter on its way to a 24-13 Sun Belt Conference win Saturday night at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, spoiling the Thundering Herd's homecoming.
Each of the Chanticleers' first three drives ended in touchdowns, one rushing each from quarterback Grayson McCall and backup signal-caller Bryce Carpenter, opening up a 14-0 lead 10 minutes into the game.
McCall then threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Jenkins to extend the lead to 21-0, setting a school record for passing touchdowns with the 73rd of his career at Coastal Carolina.
The Chanticleers (7-1, 4-1 SBC) cooled off quickly after the Herd (4-4, 1-3) made defensive adjustments from the first quarter to the second, holding Coastal Carolina offense scoreless in the second quarter and limiting the Chants to just 271 total yards after they amassed 190 on the first three drives.
The Marshall offense then scored 10 straight before halftime to trim the deficit, using big plays and a little bit of luck.
The Herd's first score was set up by a 61-yard completion from Cam Fancher to Corey Gammage, who had the ball knocked out at the 15-yard line, but it was recovered by his teammate, Talik Keaton, who advanced it to the Coastal Carolina 2. Khalan Laborn scored two plays later, and Rece Verhoff's extra point cut the Chanticleers' lead to 21-7.
Verhoff split the uprights on a field goal from 40 yards away on the next drive to make the score 21-10 with 4:23 left in the first half. His second attempt of the day, a 45-yarder, was blocked, but later in the third quarter he connected from 39 yards to pull the Herd within a possession of the visitors, 21-13, with 2:49 left in the period.
After another quick three-and-out by the Chants, their defense forced the first turnover of the contest when the ball was stripped from Laborn and recovered by Shan Bruce, who returned it to Marshall's 36 and set up Coastal Carolina's first scoring drive since the first quarter.
McCall converted on a third-and-5, picking up 8 yards to set up first-and-goal, but the Chanticleers couldn't punch it in and settled for a 27-yard field goal from Kade Hensley to extend the lead back to two possessions, 24-13, with under 12 minutes to go.
With under six minutes to go, Marshall had driven down inside the CCU 20-yard line by way of a pair of completions from Fancher to Gammage but failed on a fourth-down attempt on a pass intended for Laborn in the back of the end zone, preserving a two-possession lead late in the game.
Herd wide receiver Gammage had a career high 187 yards on eight catches in the loss, his second consecutive 100-yard game. Laborn's streak of 100-yard rushing games ended at seven, as he was held to 59 yards on 16 attempts.
Marshall next faces Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Monarchs are coming off a 31-17 loss to Georgia State.
Luke Creasy is a reporter HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.