HUNTINGTON — Marshall football head coach Charles Huff has always been known for being offensive-minded.
The late stages of the season, however, shifted his thinking a bit as he looked to add some pieces following December’s early signing period.
On Wednesday, Huff announced four additions to his Class of 2022 with all four being on the defensive side of the football.
More to the point, three of the four pieces were defensive line signees with two being graduate transfers from Power Five schools: Kentucky’s Isaiah Gibson Sr. and Purdue’s Anthony Watts.
“There’s a couple of defensive linemen that will help us greatly,” Huff said. “As far as depth goes, you look at our [2021] season and, as we got to the back end of the year, we just got thin on the D-line.”
Huff said that was especially evident at the end of the season — particularly in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Bowl loss to Louisiana when the Ragin’ Cajuns’ rushing attack took over.
“I was as fired up as anybody about the depth and competition and talent on our D-line when the year started, but as the year went on, we kind of got banged up a little bit, and it showed in the last game,” Huff said. “We kind of just got wore down. Hopefully, these guys that we brought in will bring some depth and experience because they’ve already played and they’ll add to the guys we’ve got coming back.”
Gibson and Watts made their signing official on Wednesday and will join Miami’s Quentin Williams, who signed in December, as players who bring experience and depth to the interior of Marshall’s defensive front.
Those additions were big, considering the Herd was looking to replace T.J. Johnson, who left for the NFL Draft, and Jamare Edwards, who entered the NCAA transfer portal and announced his commitment to James Madison this week.
The three defensive line transfers — Gibson, Watts and Williams — all have enrolled early and will take part in spring practices, along with 14 of Marshall’s 31 listed signees for the Class of 2022.
In addition to those three players, others who are on campus and will take part in spring practice include quarterbacks Chase Harrison and Peter Zamora, the Florida State tandem of running back Khalan Laborn and wide receiver Bryan Robinson, transfer safeties Andre Sam (McNeese State) and Isaiah Norman (Austin Peay), East Carolina offensive line transfer Trent Holler, running backs Isaiah Gordon and A.J. Turner, linebacker Leon Hart Jr. and defensive back Jacobie Henderson.
In addition to the transfer additions on the defensive line, Marshall also signed Florida native Elijah Russell, a 6-foot-6, 225- pound defensive end, on Wednesday.
The Herd also added highly touted defensive back Dainsus Miller, a 5-11, 160-pound corner who will compete in Marshall’s secondary. Miller, who had more than 20 high-major Division I offers, including Alabama, is expected to join the Herd in time for fall camp.
“The way Dainsus plays the game is exactly what you are looking for when it comes to DB play,” Huff said. “He is a guy who lets how he plays do all the talking and will let you know as a [wide receiver] you are going to have to out-effort him every single play in order to have a chance at the ball.”