HUNTINGTON — At a critical moment in the game, Marshall starting quarterback Henry Colombi watched from the sideline as his backup Cam Fancher took the field late in a tie game at Bowling Green State last Saturday.
Moving Colombi, who is one of the top quarterbacks in the country in terms of completion percentage (77.8), to the sideline at such a pivotal moment in the game might surprise some, but it was all part of the game plan, Marshall head coach Charles Huff said.
The decision was predetermined in practice leading up the Thundering Herd’s contest with the Falcons, one in which Bowling Green won 34-31 in overtime. It came down to where the Herd offense was situated, and the looks the Bowling Green defense had been giving Marshall.
Huff and the coaching staff never gave a second thought, allowing Fancher to throw on both second and third downs on Marshall’s final offensive possession of the fourth quarter.
“Each week there’s an area of the field where we like him,” Huff said of Fancher after the game. “We hit that area of the field to kind of give us that green light to do that.”
That area, at least for this week, was near midfield.
With 8 minutes left, the Marshall defense forced a punt and took over at its own 47-yard line. Fancher strapped on his helmet and led the offense on a six-play, 53-yard scoring drive to tie the game at 28.
On that drive, Fancher scrambled twice for 24 yards and completed both passes he threw for 15 yards. Running back Khalan Laborn ran twice for 14 yards on the drive, capping it with an 8-yard touchdown run.
Colombi re-entered on the next offensive series and helped Marshall move from its own 26-yard line up to midfield. After Colombi missed Laborn on a short route on first down, Fancher came back in.
The redshirt freshman connected with Jayden Harrison for a gain of 3 to set up third-and-7 at the Bowling Green 47 with 1:13 remaining in regulation. Fancher’s third-down pass intended for Caleb McMillian was slightly overthrown and the Herd punted from plus territory.
Huff doubled down on his decision to leave Fancher in the game at such a critical moment with the game hanging in the balance.
“We’re gonna use him. He’s an explosive player with a lot of talent,” Huff said of Fancher. “That just happened to be the area of the field that fit for us based on what they were doing defensively.”
It was the third consecutive week in which Fancher saw playing time. The first appearance coming in a blowout win over Norfolk State. Then he appeared in a pair of series at Notre Dame, each time entering with the Herd inside the Irish 20-yard line.
He did not attempt a pass against Notre Dame but ran three times for 12 yards. On the year, Fancher has completed 5 of 7 passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.
In preseason camp, Huff said Fancher had shown both his ability as a runner and a passer while competing for the starting job with Colombi. In the end, Huff went with Colombi, who had the upper hand in terms of experience with 2022 being his sixth year of college football.
Fancher appeared in two games during his freshman season in 2021, throwing a half-dozen times, completing three of them for 46 yards. He ran five times for 18 yards in those two appearances before taking the redshirt year.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.