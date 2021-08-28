HUNTINGTON — Marshall football head coach Charles Huff has spent the majority of preseason camp trying to get his team to play consistently at the speed he wants to play.
Huff lauded Ben Ashford’s strength program for getting his players in physical shape, but the mental side of getting the team there has been a source of frustration for the Thundering Herd’s new head coach at times.
Mental mistakes take their toll in the preseason, and those have been plentiful during the Herd’s Saturday sessions once the coaches stepped off the field.
Those mental mistakes show themselves mostly in penalties and blown assignments, which Huff said the Herd has to shore up prior to next week’s season opener at Navy.
“Those are the things that are going to get you beat,” Huff said.
Especially in the first two scrimmages where officials were present, the second of which was a Conference USA crew, the yellow flag hitting the field was enough to make Huff’s hat hit the field as well as he implored players to lock in mentally.
There’s certainly a reason for Huff’s emphasis on not only playing with tempo, but also playing clean football at tempo.
“You’re going to give the other team 75, 80, 100 yards, it’s going to be hard to win,” Huff said. “I don’t care if you’re the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ from back in the ’90s, you’ve got no shot.”
Penalty yards are enough to sidetrack any team, but as Marshall turns the page into game week, there is likely a greater emphasis on playing it clean against Navy, which uses a ball-control attack.
With Navy’s option offense able to grind out drives of six and seven minutes at a time, possessions will be limited for the Herd, meaning that every infraction or mental mistake gets magnified.
The contrast of styles for Marshall and Navy is intriguing, with the Herd looking to push the tempo offensively while the Midshipmen will try to slow down the game and Marshall in the opener.
Given Navy’s style, every play takes on an importance of its own, which is what Huff has been preaching to his team since the preseason began.
“They’ve got to fully understand,” Huff said. “We need them all.”
The good news for Huff is that many of his players on each side of the football will have experience returning from the 2020 season.
That means that while the schemes and tempo may be different, being in a college football game won’t be.
However, the atmosphere at Navy — one of college football’s proudest programs — will be a unique one that many on the Herd’s roster have never experienced.
Marshall’s biggest focus going into the hostile environment is to stay focused amidst adversity and to not put itself in adverse situations, whether it be by turnovers, getting behind the sticks due to penalties or missed assignments.
In 2020, Navy was one of the country’s least penalized teams, ranking 16th with only 4.4 infractions per game for just over 40 yards.
On the other side, Marshall was 100th out of 130 teams last season with 6.0 penalties per game for 62.7 yards.
Navy also took care of the football, turning it over just 11 times in 10 games, one fewer than the Herd.
With the increase of snaps expected for 2021, the Herd cannot also see an increase in its penalty numbers if it wants to be successful, according to Huff.