HUNTINGTON — Marshall football head coach Charles Huff didn’t get to be known as the nation’s top recruiter without having a good game plan.
On Wednesday, Huff unveiled a bit of that game plan while introducing his coaching staff during a National Signing Day press conference.
What was seen is that all coaches on staff have responsibilities in three different segments: in-state recruiting, in-”Ring” recruiting and nationally.
“We believe in the history and tradition that Marshall stands for and we want to go be a champion,” Huff said. “That’s what we’re striving for and today kind of marks the start of that with our coaching staff.”
This week, Huff broke down the recruiting assignments, which give Marshall a broad base while also attacking key areas that Huff feels are vital to the Thundering Herd’s success.
Notably, each coach will have a portion of the state of West Virginia for which they are responsible to keep in constant contact with the state’s high school talent.
Here is how the coaching staff’s West Virginia responsibilities break down:
Huntington/Charleston area: Bill Legg, tight ends
Southern West Virginia: Jeremy Springer, special teams coordinator
North Central West Virginia: Clint Trickett, wide receivers, and Dominique Bowman, cornerbacks
Eastern panhandle: Ralph Street, defensive line, and Trickett
Parkersburg area: Tim Cramsey, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Southeastern West Virginia: Telly Lockette, running backs
Northern West Virginia: Shannon Morrison, linebackers
Tri-State extended (Ohio): Eddy Morrissey, offensive line
In addition to those duties, each coach will also have responsibilities within what Huff calls “The Ring” — the five-hour radius would be a central hub of his recruiting focus.
One of the main recruiting areas within “The Ring” will be in the DMV — D.C., Maryland and Virginia — which Huff and Bowman will hit hard.
In Ohio, Morrissey is taking the Cincinnati/Dayton area while Springer has Columbus and northeastern Ohio.
Cramsey will tackle Pennsylvania while Legg is handling duties in eastern Kentucky. Morrison will handle North Carolina as well.
As the coaches move outside of “The Ring,” there are several recruiting hotbeds on which Marshall will focus.
Lockette has two key areas with Virginia Beach and the Tidewater area, as well as south Florida.
A former Marshall combination is handling Georgia and Florida, with Morrison taking Atlanta and Street getting south Georgia, as well as north and central Florida.
“I’ve got all of central Florida from coast to coast,” Street said. “Y’all know me, so please, hit me up like you’ve been doing. We look forward to it. Once you’re here, you’re family. I’m proof that it can happen.”
Morrisey will handle recruiting duties in northern Alabama while Bowman has the Nashville and Memphis areas in Tennessee.
Other key areas for talent outside “The Ring” include Texas (Springer), New Jersey (Cramsey) and Indianapolis (Legg).
Louisiana is also expected to be a point of interest for the staff, but those duties have not been made official yet.