HUNTINGTON — With only 14 spring practices at his disposal, Marshall football coach Charles Huff doesn’t want to waste any time getting the Thundering Herd up to speed.
That is no problem for Huff, whose specialty is going to be tempo in all aspects of play.
“You’ve got to put your mind and body in situations that create stress,” Huff said of getting spring underway.
There aren’t very many new players on the field for the Herd this spring, but the players who return are new to the schemes and tempos that Huff will employ.
As Marshall gets started, it is almost like having 100-plus new members on the field because of the variation in styles from previous seasons.
Huff said the biggest lesson that all those within the program can learn this spring is the speed at which his team will play and executing that speed on a consistent basis, whether early or late in practice.
“[It’s] getting them to understand that the practice tempo does not change because it’s day one or day seven,” Huff said. “The practice tempo stays the same, so that way we get consistency in our routine.”
Part of the reason that Huff pushed back the start of spring practice a few days was so the team could finish its 4th Quarter program under strength and conditioning coach Ben Ashford.
As Huff explained, that 4th Quarter program was vital to the team’s mental ability to sustain its tempo through the spring.
Huff said he hopes his team takes the challenges faced through the program and applies them to the field as spring ball gets into full speed.
“I hope they’ve understood that mental fatigue precedes physical fatigue,” Huff said. “There’s going to come a point in this process — in the spring, in a game — where your mind is going to tell you, ‘I’m tired’ and your mind is going to tell you ‘I can’t go any farther.’
“If you can’t push through it from a mental capacity, you’re never going to be able to push through it physically. So before you can train your body physically to endure, you’ve got to train your mind to endure.”
Some of Ashford’s methodology included workouts and drills with short breaks in between to get the body conditioned to completing tasks while fatigued — thus, the name 4th Quarter program.
“[It’s] getting them to see that the consistency in their approach mentally, the consistency in their discipline and consistency in their details is what’s going to help them perform and execute moving forward,” Huff said.
When thinking of tempo, the first thought is generally the offensive side of the field.
While Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey will get back to a high-tempo offense, the defense under Lance Guidry will also be fast and aggressive, Guidry said.
“We’ll be a little bit more pressure this year than they have been on early downs,” Guidry said. “I really like the guys we have. I think we have enough depth up front and I’m just excited to get going.”
Huff said for the tempo to be where he wants it to be, players have to mentally be ready to go each day to get better.
“You’ve got to have the daily discipline to be able to get up and be the best version of yourself every single day,” Huff said.