20220911 mu football 06.jpg
Marshall football head coach Charles Huff walks the sideline as the Herd takes on Notre Dame Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The history between Marshall and Bowling Green State in football dates all the way back to 1954, the first meeting between the two programs.

It was a game in which the Thundering Herd won 26-19 at Bowling Green. But after that, the Falcons dominated the series for the next 14 years, winning each matchup from 1955-1968.

Luke Creasy

