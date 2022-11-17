HUNTINGTON -- While one quarterback has taken command of the Marshall offense, another on the sidelines is still finding a way to contribute.
When Henry Colombi transferred from Texas Tech to play his final year of college football with the Thundering Herd, many presumed he would be the starter to lead the team throughout the 2022 season. While there have been good moments for Columbi, his role now is vastly different from the beginning of the year.
Colombi started the first six games, taking the majority of the snaps in those contests, but splitting some of them with redshirt freshman Cam Fancher. As the season progressed, Fancher's role and number of repetitions grew and he's now started the last four games for the Herd, flipping his role with Colombi's for the second half of the season.
It's not unfamiliar territory for Colombi, who has always been in crowded quarterback rooms during his stints at Utah State and Texas Tech before arriving in Huntington as a graduate transfer. Marshall coach Charles Huff said Colombi has taking everything in stride, though it might not be the way he envisioned his one and only season with the Herd.
"He's handled it great," Huff said. "I know you guys think that we only play one quarterback, but every week going into it, there's two plans. Now, when those plans actually [un]fold and you go to Plan A or Plan B, the flow of the game dictates it."
Colombi has appeared in 33 career games, but never more than seven in a single season. He saw the field in 13 of 26 games at Utah State and 13 of 23 at Texas Tech.
After transferring to Marshall from TTU, Colombi started the first six games, did not play in the next three, and took two snaps against App State.
He entered the game on Marshall's first offensive series of the second half after Fancher came up slow after being sacked on the first play of the drive. Colombi threw one pass, handed off once and then Marshall punted. Fancher came back into the game on the next series.
Huff's philosophy, he said, hasn't changed and there are still some plays in the playbook that call for Colombi at quarterback. He said they were "probably close" to that package of plays against Coastal Carolina after falling into a 21-0 hole early, but that there was enough time left in the game where he didn't feel the need to make a switch.
"He's done a really good job of managing it, done a really good job of preparing in practice," Huff said of Colombi. "It hasn't been, 'Well my package is up so it's my turn to be the leader,' or 'my package is not up so I'm not going to be the leader.' He's done a really good job."
It's not uncommon for Fancher to find Colombi on the sidelines after an offensive series to go over what went right, wrong or could be better. To Huff, that's a true example of leadership.
"Henry has been in this role before so he knows how to be ready as the backup. On the sidelines he's done a really good job, and we've just been in a situation where we haven't gotten to that [package] yet," Huff said. "He's done his part and I tell him, 'I don't know and you don't know when [you'll play] so you've got to be ready,' and he's done that."
In the win at Old Dominion, Fancher passed Colombi in pass attempts on the season and the following week against App State jumped him in total passing yards, throwing for 983 yards on 156 passes to Colombi's 938 yards on 128 attempts. Fancher has thrown four touchdowns, two less than Colombi, and one more interception (five to Colombi's four).
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.