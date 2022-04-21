HUNTINGTON — That the NCAA transfer portal gives and takes away is the inevitable reality of college athletics in 2022.
The Marshall football team has felt the effects of the portal in recent years, watching a player like All-American offensive lineman Cain Madden leave for Notre Dame after the 2020 season, or former quarterback Grant Wells' decision to go from the Thundering Herd to the Virginia Tech Hokies after 2021.
But just as players have left Marshall, others have made it their new college football home.
Take, for instance, Henry Colombi, who transferred from Texas Tech and committed to Marshall, or Isaiah Gibson Sr., who joined the Herd after playing at Kentucky.
"Everyone is up in arms about the transfer portal," Marshall coach Charles Huff said. "Either you adapt or you die. The transfer portal is here and we're going to be able to use it to our strengths. It's going to give us the ability to fill some of those gaps in our roster."
ESPN.com reported that more than 3,600 FBS football players have entered the transfer portal in the last year, forcing programs to make decisions on how to fill newfound holes in the roster, but Huff said it's not as easy as it appears at face value.
"It's not free agency so I can't just go out and dial up a 6-5, 325-pound tackle that played at an ACC school with four years (eligibility) left. That'd be great. Boom, there he is but that's not how it works," Huff said.
Instead, it's a measured approach, with each school approaching it in its own way.
"Our philosophy is that we're not recruiting anyone out of the transfer portal that someone in our building doesn't have some sort of a relationship with," Huff added.
He referenced former safety Cory McCoy and McNeese State transfer Andre Sam as prime examples of using previous relationships to bring talent to Huntington, as both played under current Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry at their previous school.
"That doesn't mean that we only recruit guys that played for our coaches but somebody recruited them along the way or you know his high school coach or you know his parents, that way it allows us to know what we're getting as far as the holistic student-athlete," Huff said.
In the past two weeks, Marshall has used the portal to fill needs at offensive line and tight end, with commitments from Rutgers lineman Cedrice Paillant and Arizona's Stacey Marshall Jr.
Add those to the list of several transfers coming to the Herd from Power Five teams, bringing both size and experience to the team, yet there's still a balance of using the portal to add talent and developing talent in-house.
"These freshman that are coming in, I'd love to say they are all game-ready but the reality of it is they are freshman. They deserve the right to develop," Huff said. "But also the fan base deserve the right to win now. I know that's what everybody wants to do so we have to be able to balance that act, balance where we are from a roster-depth perspective and do what helps improve our team."