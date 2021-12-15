HUNTINGTON -- Marshall football head coach Charles Huff knows what it takes to be an annual contender in college football.
On Wednesday, Huff welcomed his first full recruiting class as Marshall's head coach.
The Class of 2022 is one that addressed the knowns and the unknowns for Marshall's football future.
"I'm real excited about the class," Huff said. "I think we addressed some immediate issues, I think we addressed some future issues and I think we also elevated the talent level on our team."
The knowns were several positions in which the loss of super-seniors after this season would leave holes that needed to be filled.
None was more glaring than the secondary, where Marshall loses three prominent safeties in Cory McCoy, Brandon Drayton and Nazeeh Johnson.
McCoy became the Thundering Herd's defensive MVP after transferring from McNeese State, and Huff followed a similar formula with the recruiting class for 2022 to make sure the Herd had experience on the back end of the defense.
Safety Andre Sam, also from McNeese State, and Isaiah Norman of Austin Peay signed with the Herd on Wednesday, giving Marshall some experience to replace what was lost in the backside of Lance Guidry's defense.
"Having some veteran presence return is going to be huge," Huff said. "Do we have some guys on the team now who have played a role back there? Yes, but we need some depth in the secondary."
Those guys were two of many players whom Marshall signed out of the NCAA's transfer portal on Wednesday.
Huff said when going to the portal to get players, coaches are looking for immediate help, which is what he envisions for many of those who signed.
"Anytime you get into the transfer portal, you are looking for immediate impact, right?" Huff said. "You are probably not going in the transfer portal for a developmental player. Could happen, but it's just not our focus, so all the guys we're looking for immediate impact."
East Carolina transfer Trent Holler is expected to fill a void left by Alex Mollette at center while Miami transfer Quentin Williams will look to fill gaps on the defensive line.
A pair of Florida State offensive players are also expected to join the Herd, but only one signed on Wednesday -- wide receiver Bryan Robinson. It is expected that running back Khalan Laborn will sign by the end of the day on Thursday.
Laborn joins a position at running back where many fans may think Marshall is solid with freshman Rasheen Ali being the nation's leader in touchdowns.
Huff explained, however, that recruiting is as much about the unknowns as it is the obvious needs.
With the current NCAA transfer portal rules, coaches -- especially at the mid-major level where players are often poached by bigger programs -- must have their programs ready should an unexpected loss happen at a position.
That is why Marshall's addition of several running backs and quarterbacks comes as no surprise in Huff's class despite both positions seeing solidified freshman starters in Ali and quarterback Grant Wells.
"You've got to change your philosophy with the transfer portal," Huff said. "The reality of it is it could happen to anybody. We live in that world that you either adapt or die."
In addition to expecting Laborn to join, Marshall added running backs Isaiah Gordon, Maurice Jones and A.J. Turner.
Marshall quarterbacks who signed on Wednesday include Peter Zamora, Chase Harrison, and Cole Pennington, son of Marshall Hall of Famer Chad Pennington.
"We've all known for a while that if you don't have a quarterback, you are going to struggle offensively," Huff said. "The reason for us taking three was to make sure we found two who could definitely do the job. Now, if all three of them can do it? Great."
Pennington was one of two legacy signees within the class, joining wide receiver Cam Pedro out of Collins Hill in Georgia.
Huff said having those legacy players -- kids who grew up knowing Marshall's story and purpose -- is critical because not only do they bring talent and familiarity, but they also can spread the knowledge of the program's history and purpose to their peers.
He used the example of recruiting Pedro and seeing all the photos of him with his father -- former Marshall running back Glenn Pedro -- from his childhood.
"It's different when their own peers are talking about what Marshall means to them," Huff said. "It's 10 times more important when it's coming from a 16-year-old to a 16-year-old or an 18-year-old to an 18-year-old because they speak the same language."
Huff said he doesn't expect his full class to be announced until Thursday with some signees who were withheld on Wednesday having ceremonies at their respective schools.
One player who was expected to sign later on Wednesday was Poca's Toby Payne, who was having an evening ceremony in his hometown.
NCAA rules prohibit coaches from commenting on players until the university has received their national letters of intent. Therefore, Huff could not comment on unsigned players.
In all, Huff expects 29 players to join the Herd in the Class of 2022 once complete.