HUNTINGTON — Marshall football coach Charles Huff released a depth chart Tuesday.
That doesn’t mean he’s married to it, however.
Huff reiterated that work was continuing as Marshall prepares for its 2021 season opener vs. Navy at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
“Really, I don’t know who is going to start,” Huff said. “I’m going to be honest with you. That’s not coachspeak.”
That work includes seeing who continues with the expected level of consistency this week until the team heads to Annapolis, Maryland, to take on the Midshipmen.
“We are working toward being ready,” Huff said. “I told the team [Monday] we are not ready yet because they still allow us to have four more days of preparation. In order for us to be successful on Saturday, we’re going to have to maximize those four days.”
According to the depth chart, there are many pieces on each side of the football returning to the fold for Marshall, which is a plus as Huff gets ready for his first game leading the Thundering Herd.
One of the biggest surprises in the depth chart came at the running back position, where it indicated Rasheen Ali “OR” Sheldon Evans as the starter.
Given Evans’ experience, it was expected that he would assume the role left by Brenden Knox, but it’s a one-two combination that Huff is really eager to see continue with Ali taking another step this preseason.
The redshirt freshman from Cleveland has caught the eye of the coaches, which Huff likened to Saquon Barkley for his demeanor and humility.
“The biggest thing for [Alil], and you probably won’t see it, is that he doesn’t know how good he can be,” Huff said. “When you have a player like that — and I say this not comparing the two — Saquon Barkley had the same mentality when he was a freshman at Penn State. He had no clue how good he could be.
“What that creates — and I’m not comparing the two — but what that creates is a coachable kid in that everything you say, he’s willing to listen to, he’s willing to try, he’s open to learning.”
Both Ali and Evans have drawn praise for their mentality throughout the preseason, and it is expected that they will share repetitions in the Herd’s offense at running back on Saturday.
In addition to the running back spot, all eyes have been on the offensive line, where the Herd lost starting right guard Cain Madden, starting right tackle Tarik Adams and former UNC transfer Billy Ross.
As it turned out, the answer for Huff at the right guard spot grew up right down the road from Joan C. Edwards Stadium as former Cabell Midland product Logan Osburn has been penciled in to the starting role, alongside new right tackle Kendrick Sartor.
Defensively, eight starters return from last year’s team, but three impact transfers will see considerable time with defensive end Shane Simmons (Penn State), cornerback LeAnthony Williams (Clemson) and nickelback Cory McCoy (McNeese State) all being listed atop their position.
Perhaps the most unknown starter in the Marshall lineup is new kicker Andrew Sanders, who is listed as a transfer from Embry-Riddle.
Information on Sanders is minimal, other than he was a part of Kornblue kicking earlier this year and put out a video of having a large leg for kickoffs and place-kicking.
In all, Marshall’s depth chart revealed many fixtures from the 2020 season within it: seven on offense, eight on defense and four among special-teams players.
Still, Huff said the breakdown of who would actually trot out onto the field for the game’s opening on each side will come down to field position and matchups — not a script or a depth chart.
“If we start out on the goal line, we’re going to start a different group of guys than if we start out on the 50,” Huff said. “If we start out in a nickel defense, we’re going to start a different group of guys than if we start out in dime.”
Marshall is finishing up practice on Wednesday and Thursday before traveling to Annapolis Friday in preparation for Saturday’s tilt.
It will be the first meeting between Marshall and Navy.