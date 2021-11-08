HUNTINGTON -- The speeches will not change much for Marshall football head coach Charles Huff this week.
Huff is hoping the performance for the Thundering Herd doesn't change much, either.
Last week, Huff warned of being over-emotional on the field as his team took on Conference USA East Division rival Florida Atlantic.
The Herd heeded Huff's warning and performed well, earning a 28-13 road win that snapped the Owls' 12-game home winning streak dating back to 2019.
Now, Marshall (6-3 overall, 4-1 C-USA) finds itself in another emotional battle on several fronts this week as UAB (6-3, 4-1) comes to Huntington to take on the Herd. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, aired by CBS Sports Network.
Not only is it the annual "75" game that honors those lost in the 1970 Marshall plane crash, it also puts the Herd against a UAB team that came to Huntington and defeated MU 22-13 in the Conference USA championship game last season.
While Huff and the majority of his staff weren't here at the time, the bulk of the roster was, meaning it will be important to manage emotions as the Blazers return to town.
"You're going to have a lot of emotions," Huff said. "The closer you get, the farther you get in your season, the emotions are going to run high. We've just got to be able to control them. Emotions are not bad. Playing emotional is bad. We've just got to make sure we control it."
Just how high will the emotions be this week?
In addition to it being the final "75" game for those super-seniors who have been here for six years now, the pain of losing the Conference USA championship on their home field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium still resonates with Marshall's players.
That was no more evident than talking with Marshall defensive end Koby Cumberlander, who had already turned the page to the upcoming week following the Herd's big win in Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida.
"Last year, it was a heartbreaker," Cumberlander said. "Basically for us, we're out for blood. We want a rematch. We want to beat these guys, man. That's what really matters. We beat them? I feel like our destiny is clear, honestly."
While it's evident the emotions will be high on Saturday, Marshall has to limit mistakes against a Bill Clark-coached UAB team that uses discipline as one of its key ingredients for winning.
Despite Marshall performing well and being able to get the win in Boca, there are some examples from Saturday night's win over FAU that Huff can work on as examples of where the Herd has to manage itself.
There were several penalties away from the ball that hindered Herd scoring opportunities, which could've put the game out of reach prior to a late-third-quarter touchdown from Willie Johnson that made it a two-score game.
"We've got to be a lot more disciplined," Huff said. "I think if we don't shoot ourselves in the foot with some penalties, we're probably able to put a few more points on the board."
Cumberlander said that, in the end, Saturday's matchup with UAB comes down to what the Herd does Monday through Friday leading up to the game, which means attacking practice and building good habits.
"If you want to be a champion, you've got to keep fighting each and every week because everybody is keying on us," Cumberlander said. "Everyone wants to knock us off the front seat, and we're not going to try to let that happen because we're going to play harder."
Saturday's contest with UAB is the first of three 3:30 p.m. contests to end the regular season, followed by games at Charlotte (Nov. 20) and home against Western Kentucky (Nov. 27).