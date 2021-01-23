HUNTINGTON — When Marshall football head coach Charles Huff said he was going to the DMV, there may have been many Thundering Herd fans who mistook that for Huff getting his license switched to correspond with his new home in West Virginia.
In all actuality, though, Huff was referencing the DMV in recruiting terms — that being the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia metro area that is a hotbed for college football talent.
It is part of the outer circle of “the ring,” which Huff outlined as a critical piece of the recruiting world for his future with the Herd.
“My recruiting philosophy is that you have to dominate the ring,” Huff said. “I consider the ring the five-hour radius around the university. Dominating that five-hour radius, not only does it create value for the football program, but it creates value for the community.”
Huff said close proximity not only allows players to feel more connected to the university for which they play, but also keeps their vital support systems in place.
The Herd’s new coach added that it not only leads to success on the field with players who are brought in, but also leads to success within the community from a financial standpoint.
“Moms, dads, grandmothers, brothers, high school coaches, friends can come see them play,” Huff said. “When they come see them play, they’re probably going to stop and get something to eat at Fat Patty’s. When they come see them play, they’re probably going to spend the night at the Delta Hotel.
“It allows the community not only to receive the reward of the revenue from dominating the ring, but it also allows us to keep their support system intact, so when the kid needs a home-cooked meal, they can get in and drive home and get back in time. When the kid needs to get home for a family graduation or family situation, it doesn’t take them two plane flights and a horse and a buggy to get them to where they need to get to.”
Huff added that staying within the ring allows for more complete information on players and the situations surrounding their lives.
In terms of Marshall’s needs, Huff’s ring will expand to the DMV, his home area, which he hopes to make a vital pipeline for Marshall.
When it comes to recruiting, there’s no one better than Huff, as shown by his acknowledgement as the nation’s top recruiter by 247Sports.
The Denton, Maryland native already made a splash in the DMV for Marshall, landing four-star wide receiver Caleb Coombs as his first commitment as the Herd’s head coach.
Coombs’ commitment gives Huff instant credibility on the national scene with Marshall’s program.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound talent out of St. John’s College High School is rated as a top-50 wide receiver nationally and the No. 3 overall prospect from the D.C. area. He was also named as one of the top-10 available wide receivers left in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.
With Coombs’ verbal commitment, the hope is that several other top talents from the area take notice and follow suit.
Huff’s recruiting ability will be put to the test this week as he looks to close out strong for Marshall’s 2021 recruiting class, which had nine players sign in December’s early-signing period.
As his staff finalizes this weekend, the focus will shift to recruiting, which is a strong point for Huff as he takes over in Huntington.