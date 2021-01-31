HUNTINGTON — Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett was in Hawaii this week, but it wasn’t for vacation.
The 2020 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year saw this week’s Hula Bowl as a major business trip in his quest to play in the NFL.
Beckett feels like he did exactly that after showcasing his skills this week in front of NFL scouts prior to Sunday’s 9:30 p.m. contest, seen on CBS Sports Network.
“It was personal for me to come out here and show them that I’m one of the best players in the country,” Beckett said. “To get that, I had to come here and dominate and really stand out. That’s what I did.”
Sometimes players get in an All-Star type of atmosphere and try to do things differently, based on what they think scouts want to see.
The 5-foot-10, 214-pound linebacker from Chesapeake, Virginia, decided to stay true to his own game this week during practices and workouts for scouts.
For Beckett, his method was no different than that which was seen at Marshall during his two seasons on the field for the Thundering Herd.
“I just played my game,” Beckett said. “I didn’t do anything that I haven’t done every day in practice — just come in, run to the ball, punch the ball out, make plays and be unblockable. Those are things I knew I could do already. I just had to do them in front of more NFL people.”
One highlight from Beckett during practice came midweek when he showcased his speed, hustle and playmaking ability.
After a receiver caught a pass on the outside and broke away from the secondary during Friday’s drills, Beckett raced from his middle linebacker spot to catch the receiver and force the ball out before the receiver could stretch across the goal line.
“It just showed that I can run with receivers and you know me, I’m always trying to get that ball out,” Beckett said. “I was waiting on the opponent to slip up and he did exactly what I wanted him to do.”
Beckett said it was exactly the type of play he was hoping to show the NFL scouts this week. All 32 teams were represented at the Hula Bowl and Beckett said he spoke with many teams throughout the week, but added Green Bay, Seattle and Jacksonville to the list on Sunday.
“All of them have seen me out here this week,” Beckett said. “If they didn’t know me before, they at least know me now.”
In nine games, Beckett finished with 90 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Conference USA’s top defender was known primarily for his ball-hawking nature, which led to an FBS-best four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
In two seasons with the Herd, Beckett averaged just under 10 tackles per game while finishing with seven takeaways (six fumble recoveries, one interception).
Beckett roomed with Marshall teammate Jaylon McClain-Sapp in Hawaii, but the two were on opposite teams Sunday. Beckett lined up for Team KAI while McClain-Sapp was on Team Aina.
While it was a business trip, Beckett said that he soaked in the experience of Hawaii and playing alongside others in the game which featured 100 of college football’s top players.
“It’s amazing, man,” Beckett said. “I got to compete and I got to come out here and see something that we don’t really get to see in West Virginia and Virginia. It’s kind of surreal and it makes me want to go harder, for real.”