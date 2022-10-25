Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall running back Khalan Laborn (8) speeds up the field on a carry as the Herd takes on Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — For the third time in the last four seasons, a Marshall running back has hit the 1,000-yard mark. 

But no one has done it faster than Khalan Laborn, who passed the milestone after just seven games in his first year with the Thundering Herd, beating the previous record of eight games, set by Devon Johnson (2014) and Ahmad Bradshaw (2006).

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.