HUNTINGTON — Khalan Laborn came to Huntington ready to run, and as he settles further into the Marshall offensive scheme, he’s showing more and more of his potential to the Thundering Herd coaching staff.
Laborn, a journeyman of sorts, started his collegiate career at Florida State University in a crowded running backs group including future star and current Los Angeles Ram Cam Akers.
He was dismissed from the Seminoles team and landed at Garden City Community College soon after, where he played one season before returning to FSU as a student.
After finishing his degree in Tallahassee, he landed at Marshall University, where another chance to prove himself awaits.
“Almost like Christmas,” Laborn said after Marshall’s first practice in full pads this spring. “I finally get to do something I love doing and I’ve been working trying to get back to this and now that I’m here I’m just trying to work to get better and get to the next level.”
Laborn joins another crowded running backs room with the Herd, with seven players listed on the spring roster. Of those, three are new: Laborn, Isaiah Gordon and A.J. Turner.
He chose Marshall after doing extensive research and keeping in touch with the coaching staff. He wanted a situation where he could grow and ultimately succeed as a college player. Head coach Charles Huff’s Herd afforded him that chance.
“I’m excited. Glad to be back on the field and glad to be playing,” Laborn said. “I’m ready to work.”
He’s not new to the college game, just new to the Kelly green and white. In his first spring practice period with Marshall, Huff said he’s starting to see some flash from the sixth-year senior.
“He’s a guy that’s played a lot of football before,” Huff said. “This is not new as far as college goes. He was out with injury last year so he’s getting back into the flow where I think you’re starting to see some of those flashes.”
The most notable returnee in the backfield for the Herd is Rasheen Ali, who scored 25 touchdowns to lead all FBS schools one season ago. Along with Ali’s experience, Ethan Payne, Lawrence Papillon and Kevin Anderson also return to the group.
At 5-foot-11 and 208 pounds, Laborn looks the part and hopes his reps in the spring earn him some playing time in the fall, a goal he hopes to achieve my making the most of each play during practice, in particular the live periods, as he continues to learn the ebbs and flows of Marshall’s playbook.
“Once you learn the plays and you’re comfortable with it, you’re able to add a little more,” Huff said of Laborn. “You watch where he was Monday to where he is today, there’s a lot more he’s comfortable with.”