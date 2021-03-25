HUNTINGTON — Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry spent his 50th birthday doing exactly what he loves on Thursday, albeit in a place he’s never done it before.
While the scenery may be new for Guidry, the Louisiana native feels like he’s going to like his newest coaching stop in Huntington just fine.
“Man, I’ve had so much fun since I’ve been here already,” Guidry said.
Perhaps Guidry’s fun is predicated on him inheriting a unit that statistically finished among the best in Division I college football in many categories during the 2020 season.
Marshall was No. 1 in scoring defense (13.0 points allowed per game), No. 2 in total defense (279.4 yards per game), No. 3 in yards per play (4.4) and opponent red-zone conversion rate (66.7%, 16 of 24 with 12 TDs) and No. 4 in rushing defense (95.5 yards per game).
Even the pass defense, which was thought to be the best way to attack Marshall last season, finished No. 11 nationally, allowing only 184 passing yards per game.
Guidry is no stranger to seeing Marshall’s defense up close and personal, having served as the safeties coach for Florida Atlantic in 2020.
Guidry was on the opposite sideline for the Herd’s 20-9 win over a COVID-19-shortened Owls roster, which also had one of the nation’s top defenses, finishing 10th in FBS in scoring defense at 17.4 points per game.
As that game went on, Guidry remembers what stood out to him about the Marshall defense he now controls.
“Just watching from the other side, how excited they played, how well they tackled, how they pressured the quarterback and really got to you up front, it just had a different air about them,” Guidry said. “They were nasty and the defenses that I like to coach are that way. I’m excited to get to work with these guys.”
The 2021 Marshall defense will take on a different feel than 2020 due in large part to the difference in philosophies from the head coaches involved — former coach Doc Holliday and new coach Charles Huff.
Under Holliday, Marshall’s overall plan involved a cautious offense that leaned heavily on its defense and special teams to win games.
Huff’s arrival brings a new flavor, one that is a little spicier in nature.
The offense will be a high-octane, up-tempo attack whose goal is to put points up on the board in bunches.
With the offense at the forefront, Huff needed someone to lead his defense with a similar mentality to his who could also handle the pressure of sudden change in the times where the offense stumbles.
That man is Guidry, whose philosophy aligns with Huff.
Guidry asserted that his defense won’t just embrace pressure; instead, it will apply plenty of it, too.
“We’ll be a little more pressure this year than they have been on early downs, but I really like the guys we have,” Guidry said.
Marshall lost linebacker Tavante Beckett, defensive end Darius Hodge, safety Derrek Pitts and cornerback Jaylon McClain-Sapp from last year’s team, but there is still lots of talent returning from a unit that was successful in many different areas last season.
Marshall will base out of the nickel defense, which allows for pressure from many different areas, as well as coverage disguises that keep the opposition guessing.
While plenty of starters return, Guidry said the goals of spring practice are to establish the mindset that each day is a job interview for all who take the field.
“Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve taken on the same mantra: You are going to compete for the starting job every day,” Guidry said. “It’s just one way to keep the edge on. I don’t believe in starting a guy because he’s been here or he was a good player the year before. We want to compete on a daily basis.”