Marshall Troy Football

Troy wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) carries the ball as Marshall safety Andre Sam (20) pursues during the first half Saturday in Troy, Ala.

 AP photo

HUNTINGTON — While the Marshall defense has been able to stop the run effectively through four games this season, weaknesses in the pass defense have been exposed now in back-to-back weeks.

In losses at Bowling Green and Troy, quarterbacks Matt McDonald and Gunnar Watson threw for 282 and 321 yards, respectively, as they evaded pressure to extend plays and found holes in the Thundering Herd secondary.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.