HUNTINGTON — While the Marshall defense has been able to stop the run effectively through four games this season, weaknesses in the pass defense have been exposed now in back-to-back weeks.
In losses at Bowling Green and Troy, quarterbacks Matt McDonald and Gunnar Watson threw for 282 and 321 yards, respectively, as they evaded pressure to extend plays and found holes in the Thundering Herd secondary.
McDonald tossed four touchdowns in a 34-31 overtime win for Bowling Green two weeks ago, and while Troy’s Watson didn’t throw for any scores, he was efficient in finding his open targets, and from there the receivers used their speed to make things happen, which resulted in three pass plays that went for 50 yards or more.
So where have the holes come from? After all, the Herd allowed just 84 passing yards in the season opener against Norfolk State and 221 to Notre Dame in Week 2.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff believes that because the Herd has been able to stop the run so effectively, it’s leading opponents to throw the ball more, and being creative with how they do it. The Herd is allowing an average of just 84 yards rushing through four games.
“A little bit of our dominance right now on the D-line creates a little bit of inconsistencies from our guys on the back end,” Huff said. “I think also that teams understand that we’re stopping the run pretty good right now, knock on wood, so they are a little more creative in their pass game.”
Troy coach Jon Sumrall said that part of what makes the Marshall defense so effective is the aggressive nature of it, using pressure off the edge of the defensive line and by the linebackers to get into the backfield and cause disruptions.
But when they don’t get home to the quarterback or ball carrier, it opens things up.
“They challenge a lot of throws and contest a lot of plays and don’t give you much room to execute some things,” Sumrall said. “We were able to get some shots down the field and it opened up for us. They have the ability, at times, to not give you anything, and they’ve done that against people this year, so it was great to see us execute to get some explosive [plays] versus that style.”
Of Troy’s 321 passing yards against the Herd, 201 came after the catch as the receivers showed a mix of speed and elusiveness to rip off big plays and flip field position.
The Herd recovered after those plays, forcing two turnovers in the red zone, forcing three field goals and keeping Troy’s offense out of the end zone for the entire night, but junior linebacker Eli Neal said it wasn’t enough.
“What we have to work on is just tackling on those plays where the ball is caught,” Neal said. “I feel like missed tackles is what led to the chunk plays because maybe they caught a ball for 15 or caught a ball for 17 but if we tackle them right there, it’s just that, but instead we let them get all the way to the red zone with big plays.”
The job doesn’t get any easier. For a third consecutive week, the Herd will face an offense that has been extremely efficient when it comes to throwing the football. Gardner-Webb, which comes to Huntington for a 3:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff, averages nearly 300 passing yards per game.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs, who enter Saturday with a 1-3 record, have lost two of those games by one possession, with 31-27 loss to Coastal Carolina and a 30-24 loss to Elon.
The Marshall secondary has played the past two games without Isaiah Norman, a transfer from Austin Peay who played in the first two games of the season, due to injury.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.