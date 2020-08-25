HUNTINGTON — On paper, Marshall is looking like one of Conference USA’s most talented teams.
Led by Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Brenden Knox, the Thundering Herd placed five players on the 2020 Preseason All-Conference USA Team, which was voted on by the league’s 12 coaches and released by the league on Tuesday afternoon.
Those five selections matched North Texas for tops in the league.
Of those five selections, they broke down into two offensive players (Knox and offensive lineman Cain Madden), two defensive players (linebacker Tavante Beckett and defensive back Nazeeh Johnson) and one special teams member (punt returner Talik Keaton).
Knox, a 6-foot, 223-pound junior from Columbus, Ohio, rushed for 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 123.5 yards in league games. In eight Conference USA games, Knox rushed 192 times for 988 yards and seven touchdowns.
Knox’s top effort in the 2019 season came in a 36-31 win at Florida Atlantic, which served as the Owls’ lone loss in league play last season. In that game, Knox rushed 23 times for 220 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 17-yard score on the Herd’s final drive.
Knox also propelled Marshall to a 30-27 win over FIU when he took the first handoff of overtime and rumbled 24 yards to set up his own 1-yard score to earn the walk-off victory.
Much of Knox’s success was credited to an offensive line that was led by Madden, who started all 13 games at right guard and became one of the league’s top run-blockers in 2019. Madden, a 6-3, 313-pound senior from South Webster, Ohio, led an effort for Marshall’s offensive line that landed the Herd second in Conference USA in rushing yards per game.
Beckett was one of the top tacklers in Conference USA in 2019. He finished with a league-best 121 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and two sacks. The 5-10, 214-pound linebacker from Chesapeake, Virginia, also showed forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles, had one interception and broke up four passes.
Johnson finished third on the team in tackles with 88 while adding six pass breakups and one interception while playing safety in the Herd secondary last season. The 5-10, 200-pound former walk-on from Martinsburg leads Marshall’s defensive returnees with 38 games experience.
Keaton was one of the nation’s most dangerous punt returners in 2019, finishing second nationally in punt return yards by a freshman and No. 10 nationally in average yards per return (12.6).
The 6-1, 188-pound sophomore from Sarasota, Florida, had the first touch of his Marshall career go for a touchdown when he returned a punt 67 yards for a score against VMI. Keaton is also a wide receiver for the Herd.