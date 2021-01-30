HUNTINGTON — In looking at Super Bowl LV, there is one thing that stands out about both teams: their high-powered offenses.
As Tampa Bay gets set to meet Kansas City in Super Bowl LV next Sunday in Tampa, much of the focus goes toward Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
However, there is another aspect that has been just as integral to the success of both teams — the offensive coordinators who have led those quarterbacks.
On one side, you have Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. On the other, there is Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
Out of 32 teams in the NFL, those two men represent the only two Black offensive coordinators in the league.
For Leftwich, it is the continuation of taking a different path to stardom — a road that started in Washington, D.C., took a detour through Huntington, West Virginia, and continued on into the NFL ranks.
One person who has followed Leftwich’s path throughout its winding road is Marshall head coach Charles Huff, who made history at Leftwich’s former school less than two weeks ago when he became the program’s first Black head coach.
Huff doesn’t mince words when stating how Leftwich and the path he chose impacted him in his playing and coaching career.
That continues today, as Huff pointed out when discussing a conversation with Leftwich following Tampa Bay’s NFC Championship win in Green Bay.
“I spoke with Byron after the game and he was ecstatic,” Huff said. “Because of who he is, he was as happy for me as he was for him and his team.”
Growing up in Denton, Maryland, Huff had a passion for the game of football. And Leftwich, who is four years older, was a player Huff was drawn to because he was different.
At 6-foot-6, Leftwich was as big as a tight end or offensive lineman, but played quarterback for H.D. Woodson High School, showcasing a cannon for an arm that made him a draw.
It was one of Huff’s first football lessons that he could do anything he wanted to within the sport.
“For us, when we were growing up watching Byron, it was, ‘Hey, the big kid can be the quarterback,’” Huff said. “I was a fat young kid, so I always thought I was quarterback. Obviously, it didn’t work out, but it was a great story of physically not what the cookie-cutter model of a quarterback would be and, racially, not what the cookie-cutter model would be at that time.”
From H.D. Woodson, Leftwich went to Marshall University, which presented many challenges.
Not only was Leftwich coming to a state that was not known as setting the standard for racial equality, but he was also joining a program known for producing quarterbacks.
Leftwich ended up with the task of following the man who was considered the greatest quarterback in Thundering Herd history — Chad Pennington.
After taking over as Marshall’s quarterback, Leftwich continued the legacy that gave Marshall the moniker of “Quarterback U” as he completed 65% of his passes while throwing for 11,903 yards and 89 touchdowns in just three full seasons for the Herd.
Perhaps that lesson from Leftwich was the one that resonated with Huff the most.
“He goes to a school where, at the time, had a lot of success — he was the guy after the guy — and not only did he go to the school, he wrote his own story at the school,” Huff said. “That gave us as young kids in the Maryland area a little bit of hope that we, too, could write our own stories with hard work, perseverance, dedication and just continuing to stay consistent.
“You watched him come here and said, ‘Wow, man. Chad’s really set the bar really high.’ Byron stayed on course. Some would argue he surpassed it, some would argue he matched it, but no one would say that he failed. That gave us hope as kids that, if he can make it, so can I.”
Just as Leftwich had the dubious task of following “the guy” at Marshall in Pennington, his 2020 football season brought about another difficult task — serving as offensive coordinator for one of the NFL’s all-time greatest quarterbacks, Tom Brady.
Much like when Leftwich took over for Pennington, there were those who thought the task would be too great for Leftwich to take on in coaching Brady.
The two had their struggles early in the season — shown by a stretch in which the Buccaneers lost three of four games.
However, the past few weeks have shown a different team, with Tampa Bay winning seven straight heading into Super Bowl LV.
At the center of that success has been the offense, which has averaged 34.2 points per game during the streak.
The path to the Super Bowl has been anything but normal, with Tampa Bay winning three road playoff games over Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay to become the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.
For Leftwich, there could be nothing more fitting because he has always taken the unconventional path.
While his path — and Bieniemy’s, too — are the roads less traveled, they are paths that can still be followed.
For Huff, the paths first shown to him by Leftwich at a young age led the Herd’s new coach to Huntington, too.