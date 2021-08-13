HUNTINGTON — The number 200 has long been a target number for Marshall running back Sheldon Evans.
It would be understandable if that was a target for the amount of carries he wanted to get in 2021.
Given the load former running back Brenden Knox endured over the past two seasons, it would’ve even been realistic.
Instead, it was a target weight for Evans to reach coming into the 2021 season — a goal it appears he has attained.
Evans reconditioned his body and is now listed at 192 pounds on the Thundering Herd’s official camp roster, down more than 25 pounds from when he came to campus in 2017.
Marshall head coach Charles Huff used Evans as an example of a guy who has seen summer conditioning results and is eager to see how those translate on the field this fall.
“I know Sheldon was in the office a couple days ago and he was so fired up that he came here and he was like 218,” Huff said. “Now he’s down to like 205 and he can see a six-pack. He’s just excited about his opportunity.”
The importance of Huff’s comments on Evans is that Huff goes out of his way to not single out players.
The same can be said of strength and conditioning coach Ben Ashford, who spoke more on position groups instead of referencing individual players when interviewed in the preseason.
“I’m not going to say this one guy, that one guy because it takes all of us in that room to elevate them,” Ashford explained.
Yet both also ended up making mention of Evans in discussions in the preseason.
“Shel’s just an animal,” Ashford said.
It might have been a simple statement, but it speaks volumes to Evans’ impact on the team.
One thing that Huff has spoken of at length is trying to find consistency, which is something spoken of highly about Evans in the past.
Whether enjoying lead-back repetitions or only for a few snaps a game, Evans has maximized the number of opportunities he’s seen in the Marshall backfield.
Last season, Evans rushed for 327 yards and four touchdowns as Knox’s backup while also serving as the team’s primary kick returner, averaging 21 yards per return.
No matter the role, Evans’ demeanor is what earned him the captaincy last year and it’s one that Huff can also utilize this year as he gets players to buy into the changes that have come about.
Evans’ reconditioned body should lead to increased quickness and explosiveness, which can serve him well in each facet of the game — whether carrying the football, as a pass-catcher out of the backfield or if he’s called on in the return game.
The work that Evans put in came after being banged up a bit at the end of last season, which kept him out for a while as he recovered from injuries.
Now, the excitement level to be at full-speed and see a greater speed than he’s ever seen is evident to Huff as camp gets started.
“Coming off an injury, he was out some time, but he’s back and ready to roll,” Huff said.
Evans will be part of a group of running backs looking to establish themselves in a new-look offense.
Evans will be joined by young talents Rasheen Ali, Knowledge McDaniel and Lawrence Papillon, who could all see action as they bring different strengths to the field.
In terms of leadership and experience, though, Evans is the leader of not only the running back room but also one of the leaders of the offense, which makes him an invaluable piece heading into the season.
Despite being a bit lighter in 2021, the load that he’s ready to shoulder is as big as it has ever been.