HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has quite a recent history with walk-on offensive linemen making an impact and earning a scholarship.
Chris Jasperse came into the program in 2010 as a walk-on and went on to set the record for most consecutive starts with 53 from 2011-14 while playing more than 4,000 snaps in his career.
Most recently, Minford, Ohio native Cain Madden went from Thundering Herd walk-on to All-American at Marshall before transferring to Notre Dame in the spring. He is now a preseason All-America selection as he gets set for the season year with the Irish.
The next Marshall lineman who could grace that list is Cabell Midland product Logan Osburn, who has turned heads during the last few months since the arrival of new coach Charles Huff.
Osburn, who was put on scholarship in January, is seeing practice time at each interior position, using his versatility as an advantage to gain repetitions with every unit.
“Logan Osburn is kind of playing multiple positions inside for us right now and is doing some really good things,” Huff said.
The spring saw Osburn get limited repetitions after an injury slowed him, but the summer conditioning and workout sessions re-established him as someone who brought consistency to the Herd offensive line, which is what Huff was looking for.
Like quarterback Grant Wells, Osburn is in his third year with the Herd, but is still, technically, a freshman due to the NCAA granting another year to players due to the pandemic in 2020.
While Osburn may be a freshman, he has approached camp as an upperclassman.
“I think coming in your sophomore to junior year, the game really does slow down for you,” Osburn said. “And I’m around a lot of good guys — old guys, six-year [players] — and I’m picking their brain every day trying to learn stuff. They’ve really been helping me out and it’s been working out well.”
Osburn referenced sixth-year players such as Will Ulmer and Alex Mollette as guys who have taken him under their wing.
“They’re basically coaches themselves,” Osburn said. “Six years here, they know a lot of football and this will be their fifth year starting, so they know a lot.”
The similarity between Ulmer and Mollette and now Osburn is that all are versatile players. Ulmer can play tackle or guard while Mollette can play guard or center, as needed.
Osburn has seen time at guard and center this preseason, meaning he is leaning on those players consistently to know everything he can about each position.
“Being a student of the game and studying other players and other positions to be better was big for me,” Osburn said. “You can’t be a one-trick pony, especially playing offensive line. You have to know other positions because you never know what’s going to happen in a game. I may have to go to left guard, right guard, center or who knows? Maybe even tackle. You just have to know the skill sets.”
With the exit of projected starting offensive lineman Billy Ross this week, there are significant snaps to be had, and Huff said Osburn and the younger players are seizing the opportunity.
For Osburn, that opportunity is one he’s dreamed of since he was a little kid.
“This is my dream come true,” Osburn said. “I grew up a fan here and I live literally 10 minutes away. Marshall has been my backyard basically all my life. I came here and watched all those Marshall games growing up. It’s a dream come true playing for them now, you know?”