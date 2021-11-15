HUNTINGTON — Saturday’s 21-14 loss to UAB was a hard one for Marshall’s players to take.
It was the first time they had lost the “75” game, the annual observance of the airplane crash that killed all 75 aboard the flight back from MU’s game at East Carolina on Nov. 14, 1970. The game holds plenty of weight within the team and community.
While that loss was a difficult one on a local level, that weight did not carry over to the Thundering Herd’s championship hopes for 2021.
The focus is still on a Conference USA title, which head coach Charles Huff pointed out following the game.
“The course has changed, but the goal has not,” Huff said. “It’s just a little bit different path.”
After the game, dejected Marshall quarterback Grant Wells thought the loss had also hindered the team’s chances of making it back to the 2021 Conference USA championship game, which added to the pain of the defeat.
“Obviously, this is not the way that we would draw it up if we had the opportunity to, but we’ve got to focus on what we need to do,” Wells said. “Hopefully, we’ll get some help.”
That help Wells wanted came at the exact moment he uttered those words.
At the same time Wells was talking about the loss to UAB, both Florida Atlantic and Charlotte also went down in defeat, leaving things virtually unchanged in C-USA’s East Division.
Florida Atlantic lost at Old Dominion 30-16 while Charlotte fell to Louisiana Tech 42-32. It left Marshall in the exact position it was in entering the week.
Those losses translated to Marshall still being firmly entrenched in second place in the East Division standings with two games to play.
Marshall’s path to the 2021 Conference USA title game is simple — win the final two games of the regular season over Charlotte and Western Kentucky, starting with Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game in Charlotte, North Carolina.
If the Herd does so, Marshall will represent the East Division for the second straight year in the title game and travel to the West Division champion, which will be either UTSA or UAB.
Huff said the team cannot focus on that, however.
Given the magnitude of the next two weeks, Huff said the focus is putting last week’s loss behind the Herd and focusing forward, which means finding a way to get past a Charlotte team that has been a pesky opponent for the Herd in the past.
In the 2019 meeting, Marshall went to Charlotte with a chance to earn an East Division title but fell to the 49ers, thus handing the East Division crown to Florida Atlantic.
Huff and the Herd can’t let history repeat itself in the Queen City if they are to be Kings of the East Division.
“We’ve got to go back to work, learn from this one and perform in the new course or the new road that we’re on,” Huff said.