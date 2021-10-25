HUNTINGTON — When Marshall’s secondary got ready for the 2021 season, there were several veterans on the roster.
Safety Cory McCoy was not one of them.
McCoy was considered one of the newcomers, of sorts.
While McCoy was a newcomer to the Thundering Herd, he was not to Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, for whom he played at McNeese State from 2017-18.
In that sense, McCoy was the Herd’s only defensive veteran who knew what Guidry expected from his unit.
“I’ve been in this scheme from 2017 to 2018, so it’s really not new,” McCoy said. “It’s just a lot of getting my feet wet and getting back in the system.”
McCoy has been able to do just that over the last few games, finding a comfort level that has made him one of the team’s biggest defensive weapons.
For the season, McCoy has 35 tackles with three tackles for loss and has added two interceptions, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups and a sack.
McCoy’s best play has come in the last two games, both Marshall wins, in which he registered interceptions.
Even as his play has elevated, McCoy has continued to improve in demeanor and focus.
The McNeese State graduate transfer’s first interception came in the win over Old Dominion, but his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the pick kept the Herd from cashing in on the play, which drew the ire of head coach Charles Huff.
Against North Texas, McCoy got a chance to redeem himself, snagging an interception and returning it 12 yards while keeping his composure in a post-play ordeal that resulted in a North Texas personal foul.
“I decided to keep it professional for the team,” McCoy said.
Even with the interception against North Texas, McCoy still wasn’t pleased, considering he had a pair of other passes go off his fingertips.
“I’m definitely very hungry,” McCoy said. “I got my hands on three balls and I was trying to get three picks. I’m definitely getting my feet wet and becoming a ball hawk, just attacking the ball and finding out where the ball is at on the field.”
McCoy’s fiery intensity fits right in with the aggressive nature of Guidry’s defense, which brings pressure and chaos to the opposition.
Over the last few weeks, that defense has really emerged as the stout unit that was expected coming into 2021.
Since the second half of the loss at Middle Tennessee, Marshall’s defense has been solid, allowing just 40 points in the last 10 quarters.
“We’re starting to get the groove on defense,” McCoy said.
McCoy said the next step for the Marshall defense is to eliminate big plays by opposing offenses, which have been the only constant source of points over that 10-quarter stretch for the opposition.
In the 49-21 win over North Texas, Marshall gave up a pair of long touchdown runs that accounted for 14 points and 135 of the team’s yards.
Coming off the bye week, Marshall is preparing for an FIU team that has struggled this season, but also possesses the talent to give the Herd fits.
McCoy and the Herd want to keep the momentum built from the two-game winning streak that preceded the off week while gaining steam for the final month of the season.