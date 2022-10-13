HUNTINGTON — A near 50-point win in the season opener and a hard-fought stunning victory over Notre Dame for the Marshall Thundering Herd football team might feel like a distant memory.
But in reality, it was just over one month ago.
Following the 2-0 start, the Herd has now evened out at 3-3 overall and is 0-2 in the Sun Belt Conference after a 23-13 loss to Louisiana in Marshall’s Sun Belt home opener Wednesday night at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Offensive struggles aside, Marshall head coach Charles Huff was more concerned with the mental focus of his team after the loss, citing mental errors at crucial points in the game that contributed to the end result.
Jayden Harrison had just returned the kickoff at the start of the second half to the Marshall 40-yard line, giving the Herd a short field with a 7-3 lead coming out of a lightning delay.
After picking up a first down to move the ball across midfield three plays later, quarterback Henry Colombi threw into double coverage and was intercepted at the 15-yard line by Louisiana’s Bralen Trahan, who returned it to the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 40-yard line. From there, Louisiana started its first drive of the second half.
Just when it looked like the Marshall defense had forced another three-and-out, an illegal shift on fourth-and-5 gave Louisiana another chance, needing less than a yard to move the chains.
Louisiana (3-3 overall, 1-2 SBC) got 2 yards on that play, then 34 yards on the next play, a pass from Ben Wooldridge to John Stephens, then another penalty, this time a defensive delay of game against Marshall, moved the ball from the Marshall 11-yard line to the 6, and the Ragin’ Cajuns scored the go-ahead touchdown two plays later. Louisiana never surrendered that lead.
Huff chalked the loss up to a combination of mental errors and a one-dimensional offense, and said he believes his team might be overthinking the little things in search of the big play.
“I think right now as a team, we’re pressing,” Huff said. “We’re trying really, really hard to get a win or get a play, get a catch, get a touchdown, and when you do that, you don’t play relaxed. When you press and play tense, you jump offsides. You’re not locked in but you’re trying so hard. That’s where we’re at.”
Huff was not shy in his postgame remarks to the team in the locker room, which could be heard from nearby where his postgame press conferences are held.
Repeatedly, a fired-up Huff exclaimed that effort alone will not win football games in the Sun Belt Conference. Now halfway through the season, league opponents are all that remain for the Thundering Herd, which must find ways to execute down the stretch.
“We’ve got to be able to just settle in and play,” Huff said. “The first couple weeks we were able to do that but the last few weeks we’ve been really pressing, trying to make every play a big one. We’ve got to be able to settle down. You look at the things that tripped us up today, (they were) self-imposed.”
Mental errors have played a part in all three phases of the game for Marshall, which has now lost three of its last four games. Freshman kicker Rece Verhoff has missed his last three field goal attempts after starting the year by making five straight, the offensive line has been unable to mask its inefficiencies and the quarterbacks have suffered as a result.
While there are still some good elements mixed in with the negatives, highlights tend to be overshadowed by the shortcomings. Huff said he’s not discouraged but knows that another tough opponent awaits as Marshall travels to nationally ranked James Madison on Oct. 22.
“You can’t win games in this league by just playing hard,” Huff said. “You’ve got to play disciplined, you’ve got to execute in critical situations and you can’t hurt yourself on either side of the ball.”