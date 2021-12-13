HUNTINGTON — Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette is trying his best to focus on Saturday’s R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl matchup with Louisiana.
The game is not just the point of the trip, but also a mode of distraction from what is quickly becoming a tough truth for the senior from Suwanee, Georgia.
This is the last week that he will be preparing for a contest with his Marshall teammates. It’s something that hits hard for the leader who was voted an Eternal Captain by his peers and the coaching staff.
“I’ll be honest, man,” Mollette said. “It kind of sucks that people keep bringing that up because it actually is true.”
For Mollette, it is the last time playing in front of Marshall’s fans, and it is the last time representing a team that has been a part of his life since prior to his senior year of high school.
While Mollette will miss Joan C. Edwards Stadium and representing the Marshall community and all for which it stands, what he’ll miss most is his Thundering Herd brothers.
Mollette eloquently described the grind for not only college athletes, but also offensive linemen who have physical and mental demands of being involved physically on the success of every play, which makes the togetherness of those within that struggle that much more vital.
“When you’re in an O-line room with the coaches we’ve had — [Alex] Mirabal, Greg [Adkins] and Coach [Eddy] Morrissey — they demand a lot and you’re going to give them what they demand or get out,” Mollette said. “That kind of thing makes you guys draw closer to each other and all kind of find joy in the struggle you have to go through day by day because you get your butt kicked on a daily basis.”
That bond built in the meeting rooms transcends football, though, spilling over into everyday life as they lean on one another daily for support.
“Leaning on each other, I almost call it an understatement,” Mollette said. “If I didn’t have some of those guys that I came in with and able to talk to — not even just COVID and coaching changes and all that stuff, but just stuff that happens in life — I don’t know if I would’ve made it. Those guys mean the world to me. When I say they are my brothers, I really mean it.”
As Mollette prepares for his final collegiate game in the New Orleans Bowl, it brings back memories of that brotherhood in its most powerful moment for him.
In 2019, Marshall was in Tampa, Florida, preparing for the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl when Mollette received a phone call he’ll never forget.
His grandmother, with whom he was very close, had passed away in Ashland, Kentucky, while he was gone for the bowl game.
The loss left him devastated and unsure of whether to come home or to stay.
It was his brothers who kept him strong and brought him through.
“I knew she’d want me to play in that game and those are the guys I had to lean on for two straight days,” Mollette said. “My grandma meant the world to me, and having to sit there in meetings and try to fight back tears and find a way to be focused on that game, those are the only guys who got me through it.”
Mollette especially mentioned Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer — his roommate throughout his college career — as someone who has been a central figure in his life.
“Will has been my roommate since I’ve been here, so that guy knows things about me that no one else knows,” Mollette said.
From arguing and fighting each other to playing jokes and pranks, those guys and Alex Salguero have been inseparable during their time in Huntington.
And while that time is coming to an end, there is still one week left for them to enjoy that brotherhood in New Orleans.
“I’m trying to savor every moment I get with my brothers,” Mollette said. “I’ve played with a lot of different people. I’m just trying to enjoy every minute in the locker room and the meeting rooms and I’m just trying to make sure I create lifelong memories.”