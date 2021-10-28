HUNTINGTON — Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette has been around Thundering Herd football for a long time.
Just how long?
During interviews this week, Mollette referenced his first encounter with FIU, which came on an unofficial visit to Marshall as a committed senior.
That was 2015, and it was a date Mollette — and many Marshall fans — won’t forget.
The game was that season’s “75” game, taking place around the 45th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash, in which 75 members of the MU football family tragically lost their lives.
Mollette and fellow commitment Will Ulmer drove up together to check out the special day as Marshall took on FIU.
It was then that Mollette’s and Ulmer’s love for Marshall hit another level.
“If I remember correctly, our first touchdown, it was 7-0 with 11:14 [in the first quarter] — 11-14-70 [the date of the tragedy],” Mollette said. “It was kind of crazy, you know. Just seeing all that stuff. Me and Will were just kind of like starry-eyed with Marshall since we committed. We’ve always just loved it.”
Fast-forward six years and the two are still at Marshall, thanks in part to the extra year brought on by the NCAA after COVID-19 took hold of the 2020 season.
Mollette’s sixth year is taking him back to his first in a sense, with a switch back to the position he was expecting to play at Marshall all along.
Mollette has made the most of the opportunity, as evidenced by his inclusion on the midseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation’s best center.
“I came into college as a center,” Mollette said. “I was there for about a year and [then-MU line coach Alex Mirabal] moved me to guard because we had a pretty good center at that time [Levi Brown]. Getting back to it, I like it and I feel really natural at it. It’s a great position, a lot of responsibility — getting everyone going the right way and making sure everyone is doing the right things — but at the end of the day, I love it.”
As Mollette gets set for another chapter in the Marshall-FIU rivalry, he knows that anything can happen in the game. Such has been shown throughout the years with some of the results between the teams.
In that 2015 game, Marshall’s early touchdown was the first of many in a 52-0 blanking at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Mollette’s first two seasons at Marshall did not bring good memories as the Herd fell 31-14 in Miami in 2016 before seeing the Panthers come into Huntington and defeat a favored Marshall team 41-30.
The 2018 and 2019 seasons saw Marshall return the favor in a pair of tight games.
In 2018, Marshall was the spoiler. FIU had control of Conference USA’s East Division going into the regular-season finale in Miami, but Marshall earned a 28-25 win to spoil the Panthers’ quest for a division title.
In 2019, the Herd won 30-27 in overtime against FIU, which rallied with 17 points in the fourth quarter to force the extra session.
As they prepare for Saturday’s matchup, FIU is seeking its first win over an FBS team since the 2019 season. Mollette also knows, however, exciting moments seem to be in the air when the teams meet, so he’s ready for a challenge from the Panthers, who impressed him on film.
“I see a fast, physical front,” Mollette said. “They are a good defense, honestly. They’ve got some good linemen that are really good and can hold the point, they’ve got some linebackers that can fly around and they’ve got some experience on the back end. It’s going to be a really good test.”