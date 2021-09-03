HUNTINGTON — When Charles Huff takes the field for his first game as Marshall's head football coach Saturday, it will take place just 50 minutes from where he grew up in Denton, Maryland.
For Huff, it adds a bit of poetry for his first game as a head coach when he leads the Thundering Herd against Navy at 3:30 p.m. in a game to be televised by CBS Sports Network from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.
From growing up as a kid in Denton loving the game to leading his own program in Annapolis in his opener, Saturday brings it all full circle for Huff.
“It’s an opportunity for me to go back to an area where I grew up and an area where I’ve recruited for a very long time,” Huff said. “[I have a] lot of friends and family in that area, obviously a lot of people pulling for the Herd. None of those people can make any plays, tackles or catches, but it’s definitely an opportunity to kind of start off where I started, if that makes sense, so I’m excited about that.”
While Huff is excited about the personal opportunity, his focus remains on the goals of his program: to start the 2021 season 1-0.
“Ultimately, like I told the guys, it’s not about me,” Huff said. “It’s about the 125 guys that are going to be pulling together to try and get this done.”
Doing so will be no easy task for Huff and the Herd as they take on a hungry Navy team that had a down year by its standards in 2020, finishing 3-7 while losing its final five games.
Huff said Navy will be back and better than before under head coach Ken Niumatalolo.
“If you do your research on Navy, traditionally, when they’ve had a down year, they’ve bounced back with a phenomenal year,” Huff said. “That’s what we’ve been preaching to our guys.”
The cat-and-mouse game between Marshall and Navy involves a complete contrast of styles.
Huff’s Herd is going to bring a quick-strike, pass-happy attack that spreads the ball around by way of the right arm of quarterback Grant Wells.
Niumatalolo’s Navy offense is going to do the same thing he’s done for 14 years with success — use the methodical triple-option attack to move the ball downfield while showing consistency and minimizing mistakes.
It makes for great theater in a tug-of-war of styles in which both sides want to get the upper hand.
While Marshall knows what type of style Navy will incorporate, the Herd doesn’t exactly know who will be taking the snaps under center for the Midshipmen as Niumatalolo said both Xavier Arline and Tai Lavatai have been even in their competition. Niumatalolo even hinted that both could see action as the teams battle on Saturday.
Arline is more of an elusive runner at 5-foot-9, 176 pounds while Lavatai is a powerful runner with a strong arm at 6-2, 210.
Niumatalolo said in-game adjustments and the production of the offensive front against the strength of Marshall’s defensive line could also factor into which quarterback gets the most run in Saturday’s contest.
For Marshall, the quarterback position is solidified with Wells, who was the Conference USA Freshman of the Year and an All-Conference USA first-team selection in 2020 after throwing for 2,091 yards and 18 touchdowns with just nine interceptions in his first year as a starter.
Wells said the anticipation for this year’s season opener has been building and he’s eager to see what the Herd can do.
“We’ve had this date [circled] on our calendars since the bowl game last year,” Wells said. “Seeing it gets everybody’s energy up. We’re super-excited to get this game week rolling.”
Niumatalolo praised Wells and the Marshall offense after seeing them on film from 2020, and he anticipates them to be similar for 2021 after offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey was retained by Huff.
“They’re definitely not going to be in the ‘I’ running the ball,” Niumatalolo said. “They’re a spread team and they do a really good job. They can run the ball. Wells is a really good quarterback and they’ve got some big wide receivers that they get the ball to. That’s why these teams are so hard to stop. You don’t know where to put your finger at because of all the weapons they have ,and they have a quarterback that can distribute the ball to all of them. That makes it tough."
Wells said Navy’s defense won’t make mistakes so it is contingent on the Herd to get its signals right and not miss routes against the Midshipmen.
Defense is the strength of both teams coming in, and Marshall’s depth on the defensive front will be crucial against the triple-option attack.
Led by interior defensive lineman Jamare Edwards, Marshall returns most of the pieces from a front that contributed greatly to the Herd’s run defense, which was ranked No. 4 in the country against the run in FBS in 2020, holding teams to 95.5 yards per game on the ground.
In addition to the game being special for Huff’s opener, a special person in history for both Marshall and Navy — Jack Lengyel — is being honored prior to and during the game.
Lengyel coached the "Young Thundering Herd" following the 1970 Marshall plane crash, leading the Herd from 1971-74 as it kept football alive in Huntington.
Later in his career, Lengyel became the first civilian athletic director for the Naval Academy, serving in that capacity from 1988 to 2001.
Niumatalolo spoke of the significance of the first meeting between the programs and also honoring Lengyel.
“On the field, it’s going to be a great challenge,” Niumatalolo said. “Off the field, it’s an awesome deal for Jack to be able to honor both schools that have been a big part of his career. We’re excited to be a part of it.”
It is all part of a special day as both teams open the 2021 season.
“I get an opportunity to lead a phenomenal football team into battle against a phenomenal opponent,” Huff said. “Where else would I rather be?”