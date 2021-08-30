HUNTINGTON — As Navy released its depth chart on Monday, head coach Ken Niumatalolo said one position that is yet to be decided is at quarterback, where sophomores Xavier Arline and Tai Lavatai continue to battle.
It did not seem like gamesmanship on the part of the veteran coach. Instead, Niumatalolo seemed just as surprised as anyone that there wasn’t a definitive starter to announce for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. season opener with Marshall at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.
In 24 years at Navy and 14 as head coach, Niumatalolo couldn’t remember another season in which a starter had been determined so close to kickoff.
Niumatalolo added that there is a likely scenario that both quarterbacks will see action when the Midshipmen host the Thundering Herd.
“If one guy is starting, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the other guy playing in the game,” Niumatalolo said. “They’re that close.”
From an experience standpoint, Arline seems to have the edge after appearing in five games last season.
In those games, Arline rushed 59 times for 210 yards while completing 4 of 12 passes for 27 yards.
Niumatalolo compared him to former Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry, who saw success for the Midshipmen from 2016-19.
Like Perry, Arline is smaller in stature, standing at 5-foot-9, 176 pounds, but he brings an athleticism and rushing ability to Navy’s option offense that the coaches like.
Lavatai has not seen the field for Navy yet, but came into the season listed even with Arline in the pre-camp depth chart and has remained there thus far.
In Lavatai, Navy has a bigger-framed quarterback who brings more of a dual threat to the table.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback actually dropped 10 pounds in the offseason to aid with mobility, and his arm strength is something that could aid the Navy offense, which struggled to establish its offensive line strength and rushing attack in 2020.
Should similar issues continue in 2021, Lavatai could bring a different dimension to the offense.
They both bring different things to the table, based on Niumatalolo’s observations.
“Xavier is a really elusive kid, really quick, hard-nosed, and Tai is more of a stronger runner with a bigger arm,” Niumatalolo said.
Based on Niumatalolo’s words during Monday’s interviews, the answer for who gets the nod may not necessarily be contingent on their own performances, with both seeing success in preseason.
It could very well come down to the strengths of the offensive line and, at least for this week, in-game adjustments as Niumatalolo and his staff see what Marshall brings to the table with a new staff in place.
Niumatalolo said he expects to see pressure from Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, who Navy faced while Guidry was at Western Kentucky, but until his team gets within the game, the answers on what they will see are not clear.
“It’s going to be a great challenge for us,” Niumatalolo said. “They’ve got a really good defense — a lot of guys up front returning, really stout against the run. But that’s also what we do. We run the football, so it’s going to be a great challenge.”
Just because one player starts the game, that does not mean he will be the one in integral situations late, given the unknowns of Marshall’s schematics and what plays the Midshipmen see as successful in the early going.
Niumatalolo preached the importance of in-game adjustments and felt comfortable that his veteran staff will find the right combinations once things get underway because the offense has prepared for everything in preseason, with Arline and Lavatai each earning their confidence.
“It’s not like there’s a huge disparity,” Niumatalolo said. “If we end up picking one guy over the other, it’s because we’re thinking, ‘OK, he did a little bit better.’ But I don’t think it’s a clear-cut deal. It shows that they’ve both done good things and they both have their strengths.”