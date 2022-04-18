HUNTINGTON — While there are certainly questions to be answered at a handful of positions on the Marshall football team, if there's one position group that enters 2022 with a solid foundation, it's the linebackers.
Abraham Beauplan and Eli Neal, the team's two leading tacklers with 110 and 97 last season, respectively, are back in the same defense and bring even more valuable experience and continuity to a defensive unit that already had has plenty of it.
"We feel good about the development of the group and we just have to continue to put them in uncomfortable situations until they can get comfortable," head coach Charles Huff said.
But what development is Huff focused on? Building confidence in the players that are around the centerpieces of Beauplan and Neal.
"Charlie Gray is obviously in that mix as well. He's been there, done that. We played him a bunch last year so he's been there," Huff said of the sixth-year senior who appeared in all 13 games in 2021, recording 55 tackles, five quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles.
It's those three who will anchor the group, which also boasts some youthfulness coming into the year with players like Kerion Martin, who is coming off an injury-riddled freshman season, or Leon Hart Jr., a first-year player out of Edison High School in Miami, Florida, also on the roster.
Martin, who played at Capital High School and is listed at safety, has become more of a utility piece for the defense since his return from injury, playing in Sam (strong side linebacker) and Star (defensive back/linebacker hybrid) positions in spring ball.
"Obviously coming back off that injury he's shaking some rust off but he's doing some really good things," Huff said of Martin.
For Martin, it just feels good to get back on the field after not playing a season ago due to an injury suffered in the offseason.
"It feels really good because I haven't played in over a year so I'm getting myself back into the groove of things and getting more confident as we practice more and more," Martin said.
The sophomore, a native of Charleston, said that playing with a defensive unit full of experience has made learning the scheme easier, adding that experience never hurts, only helps the younger players along.
"When they know what to do, they can do it. With both of those guys, Martin and Hart, when they know what to do, they do pretty good," Huff said. "I think Leon is very physical. Even if he's a step behind or he steps the wrong way and reverses back, he's not afraid of contact, which is good."