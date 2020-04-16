HUNTINGTON — Marshall cannot meet as a team in person, as of now, but when it does, the wide receiver room will be a bit more crowded.
On Wednesday night, Jaron Woodyard announced that he would use his final season of eligibility in Huntington, electing to join Marshall’s program as a graduate transfer from Nebraska.
The move gets Woodyard — a native of Gaithersburg, Maryland — closer to home.
Woodyard spent the last two years at Nebraska, where he played receiver and returned kickoffs for the Cornhuskers. In 2019, Woodyard played in only three games, making one start before opting to redshirt to preserve a year of eligibility.
Woodyard caught a pair of passes during Nebraska’s 54-7 win over Maryland.
For his career, Woodyard has four catches for 19 yards in 11 games. He also returned four kicks for 50 yards in the 2018 season.
In addition to playing for the Nebraska football team, he also was a standout in track. He posted a 100-meter dash time of 10.47 seconds and qualified for the NCAA West Regional as part of the Cornhuskers’ 4x100-meter relay team.
Prior to Nebraska, Woodyard played for two season at Arizona Western Community College, where he was ranked as the No. 2 junior college wide receiver by 247sports.
In 2017, Woodyard caught 36 passes for 522 yards and six touchdowns while helping the Matadors to a 9-1 record and berth in the NJCAA national championship game.
Marshall was one of 11 schools to offer Woodyard during his recruitment when he chose to sign with Nebraska. Others included West Virginia, Tennessee, UCF, Arizona, Boise State, Texas Tech and East Carolina.