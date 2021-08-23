HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s secondary has plenty of familiar names that fans have seen for years getting ready for the 2021 season.
Players such as Nazeeh Johnson and Brandon Drayton have become staples at the safety spots while Steven Gilmore has also been in the mix over the last three seasons.
There are also a couple new names that Thundering Herd fans will want to get to know quickly as the season opener against Navy closes in on Sept. 4.
Those players are safety Cory McCoy and defensive back LeAnthony Williams, a pair of players who transferred into the program.
McCoy comes to Marshall after being a key defensive player at McNeese State, where he made 34 tackles in seven games last season while also tallying 18 pass breakups in 2019.
Williams, a transfer from Clemson, saw limited time with the Tigers but has 22 tackles in 29 career appearances, 12 of which came last season.
While those players are new to the Herd, they have plenty of familiarity with the program from their time before Huntington, which is helping them with the transition.
“I feel like football is football,” McCoy said. “When somebody moves out and the next person moves in, you’ve just got to transition and be ready for anything.”
“The transition wasn’t too out of place to where I didn’t feel comfortable,” Williams said. “It’s football. I came here to show what I can do and make a family at the same time.”
The transition has been a smooth one, with both players meshing well in the crowded secondary room that is full of experience.
McCoy’s comfort level with the system is a bonus as he played for Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry while Guidry was the head coach at McNeese State.
While there was comfort with the coach, McCoy said it was building chemistry in the summer with teammates that helped him get ready for the preseason.
“It’s felt good all summer to be able to come in here with a new group of guys and just them embrace me like I’m family,” McCoy said.
Williams’ journey from Clemson brought him back together with a pair of former high school teammates who are among a pair of leaders for the Herd now — running back Sheldon Evans and defensive end Koby Cumberlander.
“I just know them boys are winners,” Williams said. “We came from the same high school and I know they want to win as much as I do. That’s for sure one of the biggest things why I came here.”
McCoy, a native of Anacoco, Louisiana, admitted that it is different being “north” to play football and this far away from home, but he’s excited for the opportunity of 2021.
“I’ve never ventured off this far to go play football, but I’m blessed to be here,” McCoy said.
Williams added that the growing process is continuing in fall camp, which is a grind, but he wanted everyone to know one thing about him going into the season.
“I’m going to work my ass off,” Williams said. “The best I can give to this team, that’s what I’m going to do.”