HUNTINGTON -- Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer has always been known for his passion on the football field.
Now, with the new NCAA rules in regarding name, image and likeness (NIL), Ulmer is hoping to showcase his other passion in life: country music.
Just hours after the new NIL rules went into effect, Ulmer took to social media to announce that he is taking his musical act to the stage.
Ulmer's announcement created a buzz around social media nationally as an intriguing way for student-athletes to profit.
Not only will Ulmer be jamming defenders at the line of scrimmage, he'll also be jamming out to various local venues in an effort to get his entertainment career moving forward as well.
"Obviously, football is something that really means a lot to me," Ulmer said. "It's something I've really been passionate about my whole life, but so has music. I feel like football has always overshadowed it in that way. Now that I am at the college level, music is something I'm really passionate about and it's not something I've been able to fairly pursue, I feel like.
"I just think this is big because it gives me an opportunity to use my name and my likeness to do something that I love and enjoy doing."
Ulmer being on stage is nothing new.
The sixth-year senior from Richmond, Kentucky, has performed under the moniker "Lucky Bill" at venues in the past.
Due to NCAA rules in regard to profiting from name, image and likeness, Ulmer couldn't use his own name on stage, promote his shows or accept any monetary payment for appearances.
It was one of few ways that Ulmer felt being a student-athlete actually hindered him.
"Being on scholarship and being a student-athlete has tons and tons of benefits, but it [did] seem unfair," Ulmer said. "I didn't think that because I played football, I should have any lesser opportunities off the field financially."
With the new rules, Ulmer is able to establish his brand using his name and image, which he feels is paramount to success in the industry.
"Music is hard," Ulmer said. "It sort of rides that fine line because you need to be able to use your own name to draw a crowd and gain some traction in the industry. At the same time, that directly goes against what the NCAA said with name, image and likeness. It was hard. I'm just glad we're past it now."
Using social media to promote his musical passion is nothing new, either.
In 2018, Ulmer and teammates sat on the porch of their Huntington home and he played the Luke Combs hit "When It Rains, It Pours" with everyone joining in to sing.
Not only did Combs himself give the effort a shout-out, but the venture logged more than 100,000 views, showing social media's impact.
What was meant as a bunch of guys getting together to play for fun turned into a swell of support that actually gained Ulmer some traction within his passion for music.
At the 2019 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, Ulmer also took the stage, winning over the crowd by playing "Country Roads" at the event's talent show.
Armed with a strong mullet and a country/bluegrass sound, Ulmer is eager to make his niche in music, just as he has on the football field.
Much like football, the evolution of music in Ulmer's life is impressive.
What started as a love at 8 years old while listening to his uncle Matt morphed into a strong passion during his high school years.
Throughout college, Ulmer has used music as his getaway from the stresses of being a Division I college football player.
"I believe that's why I'm so passionate about music," Ulmer said. "Playing guitar has always been my escape and my stress reliever. If I had a long practice or a hard day in the classroom, it's always nice to be able to just sit down on the couch, pick up my guitar and play for 15, 20 minutes, an hour ... just get lost in the music."
With the latest NCAA rules, Ulmer can now pursue a career as an entertainer, just as he is doing so in football.
For the 6-foot-5, country music and college football-lovin' Kentucky boy, that's music to his ears.