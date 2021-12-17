NEW ORLEANS — As Marshall linebacker Eli Neal trotted onto the field at the Caesars Superdome this week, he screamed a pointed message out to whomever was in earshot.
It was a message that Neal intended for New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.
"I just yelled, 'I'm home!' as I walked through the middle of the field over there," Neal said. "Just walking in here, it was so surreal. It's something I dreamed of my entire life. Seeing that fleur-de-lis everywhere, it felt amazing. It's just an experience I can't describe."
For Neal, it was all of his dreams wrapped into one week of special moments.
In addition to being an NFL hopeful as the leader of the Marshall defense, Neal is a lifelong New Orleans Saints fan.
And this isn't just a recent development.
Neal has a decade-old wallet with a faded fleur-de-lis on it that he pulled out of his pocket as proof.
"This wallet is probably double-digits now," Neal said while showing it off. "It's probably 11 years old. It's been through a lot. I've lost it a couple times and it came back. I'm from Memphis and left it in Florida and still got it back. There's some good charms, some good luck on this wallet."
After putting the wallet back, Neal pulled out his phone, which also has the gold New Orleans Saints logo on the back of its case.
For Neal, his fandom of the Saints is only a top layer of the excitement surrounding Saturday's New Orleans Bowl against No. 16 Louisiana.
Just like any college football player, Neal has NFL aspirations following his time at Marshall.
However, Tuesday's arrival at Caesar's Superdome and the subsequent bowl events there marked the first time the Memphis native had been inside an NFL venue.
"This is my first time seeing an NFL stadium in my life," Neal said, beaming with a smile. "I've never seen one. This has been my favorite team since I can remember. I don't remember anything before New Orleans, so this is just a real special moment. This is what I dream of."
On Saturday, Neal will be one of several key players for the Herd if Marshall is able to stick with Louisiana, which prides itself on its run game and physicality.
For Neal, the mental vision of what Saturday will be like for him and his Marshall teammates was excitement he couldn't contain.
Neal spoke about it while running around the field with teammates and kids from the Special Olympics of Louisiana on Thursday.
The bowl event featuring youth from Louisiana was fitting, considering the one who felt most like a kid out there was Neal.
"Even while I'm out here, I'm just thinking about the crowd noise, the yelling and screaming," Neal said. "I just already have it all pictured out in my head. It's going to be a great experience."
Neal's hope is that he shines in his New Orleans Bowl performance, enough so to maybe even draw the attention of NFL coaches — the Paytons and Allens — or other scouts from around the league.
If that performance would net a future NFL contract, chances are that Neal would finally buy a new wallet.
That doesn't mean he'll get rid of his old one, though.