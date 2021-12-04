HUNTINGTON -- Things have been pretty quiet in the Marshall football circles since the Thundering Herd's loss to Western Kentucky last week.
That is all about to change, however.
Marshall will find out its bowl destination and opponent on Sunday afternoon following the College Football Playoff selection show, which starts at noon. Bowl announcements are expected to trickle down from there with those matchups expected to be announced no later than 3 p.m.
With ESPN Events owning the majority of the bowl games in which Conference USA is involved, the possibilities of where Marshall could end up are not limited.
Typically, those arrangements are made to accommodate fan travel and matchups that bring interest. While there is nothing official until Sunday, here are the top three bowl destination possibilities for Marshall.
n New Orleans Bowl, 9:15 on Dec. 18 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. TV: ESPN; Ticket prices: $40-$60
With MU scheduled to go to the Sun Belt by no later than 2023 (likely 2022), choosing Marshall in this spot would give ESPN a juicy foreshadowing of what is to come in the future for the Sun Belt Conference. It would be a great ratings game to match the newbie Thundering Herd against the champ or a prominent team within the league. Since Marshall has already played Appalachian State once this year, that is not likely a matchup that would be revisited, even though it was a highly rated Thursday night prime-time game. The most likely scenario is that if Marshall is chosen for this game, they would face Louisiana.
Likelihood of happening: 60%.
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. TV: ESPN. Ticket prices: $32-$57
Marshall fans are traditionally known for traveling to road games, and there's no place that Herd fans like to head for games more than Florida. Considering Marshall's recruiting prowess within the state and the number of players' families that would be able to attend, this would likely be the most sought-after selection for Herd faithful. However, there are several conferences that could be involved with this bowl, so the likelihood of this coming to fruition are much less than a more solidified matchup like the New Orleans Bowl. Marshall's fan contingent was strong when the Herd played at Florida Atlantic earlier this year, so bowl representatives are well aware of what the Herd travel party brings to the table. That's a bonus.
Likelihood of happening: 20%.
Myrtle Beach Bowl, Dec. 20, 2:30 p.m., Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. TV: ESPN. Ticket prices: $32-$57.
My mind is telling me to put the Independence Bowl here, but my gut says the Myrtle Beach Bowl would love to make a splash here in its inaugural game and get what would be a highly anticipated matchup. The Myrtle Beach Bowl could offer the same as the New Orleans Bowl with Marshall facing a future Sun Belt opponent while also drawing on its local ties. Marshall and Coastal Carolina would make a splash in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl. Whether it will happen, though, is contingent on a ton of other scenarios.
Likelihood of happening: 10%.
You'll notice that those three scenarios add up to just 90%. "The field" gets the other 10% because there is always some craziness that could happen that switches everything.
Other matchups that could entertain Marshall include the aforementioned Independence Bowl, LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama and the First Responder Bowl.
One key to remember is that within Conference USA's hierarchy of bowl selections, teams with seven wins get preference of bowl over teams with only six wins, so that works in Marshall's favor when it comes to a bowl destination.
With Marshall transitioning to the Sun Belt -- a league with an ESPN contract -- the likelihood is that ESPN takes the opportunity to showcase a school that will soon be within its family of networks on a regular basis.