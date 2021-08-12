HUNTINGTON -- Marshall defensive back Nazeeh Johnson is known as "NightJohn" by teammates.
As Johnson prepares for his final season with the Herd in 2021, however, the guy known as NightJohn is showing a much lighter side of himself.
That was evident at Marshall's Fan Day when Johnson showed up with blonde hair, showing a little bit of his personality.
"It's my last year of college football," Johnson said. "I mean, why not? When I take off my helmet, people are going to be like, 'Oh man!' It's all eyes on me, so that's all right."
Johnson's look was ready in time for the team's photo shoot last week, which will be used in pregame videos and online graphics.
Reaction to the look had several players with mixed feelings, including fellow safety Brandon Drayton, who has been with Johnson for five years now and offered some brutal honesty to his buddy.
"I don't like it," Drayton said while glancing at Johnson and smiling. "Nah, man. I don't like it."
Even Marshall coach Charles Huff took time out of the football focus to offer thoughts on the new look, which brought up memories of hip-hop artist Sisqo, who was known for his white-blonde hair.
"I'm from Maryland, so when I grew up Sisqo was a huge rapper," Huff said. "I thought it was Sisqo and I was like, 'Wow, I wonder if he can play football?'"
After what college athletes went through in 2020 with strict protocols and mandatory testing for COVID-19, Huff added that being able to not be so rigid and scripted is exciting for players this season.
"Everybody gets excited for football season, but I think last year, with what this team went through, what this country went through, what this university went through, the excitement to almost be back to normal has probably heightened everything a little bit more," Huff said. "Maybe that's what made him bleach his hair. I don't know."
Johnson has been one of the vibrant characters within the Marshall locker room since he came to the Thundering Herd as a walk-on, using a skill at football and an extra gear that helped him earn a scholarship and, eventually, a captain's role among the players.
"I'm a person that likes to stand out, but be a part of something," Johnson said with a laugh. "That's just me. I'm my own person."
"I think that just shows a little bit of Naz's character," Huff said. "Again, I don't know why the color change, but I think all of these guys have come in with a different excitement."
No matter the color, Huff hopes that Johnson's play is as flashy as his new hair look in 2021.
Johnson has rotated between safety and nickelback in recent time with Marshall, but defensive coordinator Lance Guidry said this week he will shift into a primary free safety role for the Herd this season.
That means he will be paired with Drayton on the back end to give Marshall one of the most veteran safety duos in Conference USA with 86 games experience between them.
Last season, Johnson was fourth on the team in tackles with 59 while adding a team-best two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, one of which came on his own forced fumble.
Johnson hopes the look gets plenty of face time on television this year, which would mean he's making plays for the Herd.
Regardless, Johnson said the look is here to stay.
"All season," Johnson said firmly. "I'm not changing it until we win a championship."