HUNTINGTON — The Marshall football team’s 2020 season has been full of unexpected twists and turns, but one thing has remained constant: the Thundering Herd’s ability to focus and pick up wins.
The Herd, ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press Poll, is looking to do the same again this weekend as a heavy favorite against a UMass team which heads into its second game of the year looking for its first points of the season.
It is a tale of two teams headed in separate directions, but the Herd is intent on making sure its path remains steady as it takes on the Minutemen at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The contest with UMass was scheduled on Oct. 19 and comes after the Herd’s last game against FIU was postponed to Dec. 11 due to COVID-19.
The Herd’s non-conference affair against UMass in the heart of Conference USA action is all part of several twists and turns it has endured this season.
“It’s been one thing after another this year,” Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette said. “It’s almost normal [now].”
Marshall’s tumultuous 2020 schedule features one of the first late-season, non-conference games in several years for Holliday, whose schedule has traditionally gone with four non-conference games consecutively before diving into conference action for the duration of seasons.
In this particular instance, however, Holliday was pleased with the addition — especially considering that if the game hadn’t been added, his team would’ve faced a second three-week layoff of the season due to FIU’s postponement.
“Fortunately for us, we’re excited that UMass is coming to town and that we have another game,” Holliday said. “If Mike [Hamrick] and David Steele and UMass didn’t agree to play this game, hell, we’d be sitting here again waiting to go play Middle [Tennessee] next week.”
On paper, Marshall is a heavy favorite in the contest, but there are plenty of unknowns with UMass due to only having one game of film of the Minutemen under their belt.
Therefore, the Herd is looking to come out sharp and stay focused on its own tasks to take care of business while adjusting to any wrinkles on the fly.
“Early on in that game, there’s going to be a lot of adjustments that are going to have to be made on both sides of the ball,” Holliday said. “We have to make sure we do a great job of doing that.”
Regardless of opponent, the message from Holliday stays the same about consistency with preparation and not becoming complacent after seeing success.
“When you get in a situation like this, you have to worry about yourself — us as a football team,” Holliday said. “We’ve got a standard that we have to play up to and we’ve got to get better as a team. We’ve got to make sure we do what we do really well in all three phases.”
Marshall has lost the turnover battle in each of its last two games and the team is looking to shore that up this week.
The rushing attack be successful on Saturday after UMass gave up 300-plus yards to Georgia Southern in its season-opening 41-0 loss on Oct. 17.
Meanwhile, Marshall’s defense looks to stop a UMass offensive attack that seems more geared for a run-oriented attack with an intermediate passing game.
That means the Herd will swarm the line of scrimmage and challenge the Minutemen to take chances, which is not something UMass seems to want to do.
In its first contest, the longest pass play for UMass was just 15 yards.
“We can’t wait to get out there after them on Saturday,” Marshall cornerback Jaylon McClain-Sapp said.
The key for Marshall’s defense will be slowing big-bodied back Ellis Merriweather — a 6-foot-2, 227-pound bruiser in the backfield. Georgia Southern limited Merriweather to 21 yards on 16 carries.
Marshall won the only previous meeting between the teams. It was a 49-20 victory in Huntington on September 8, 2001.